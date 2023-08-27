Last updated on .From the section Cricket

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been given about two weeks to prove his fitness for the men's one-day World Cup, which starts in India in October.

The 33-year-old, who is his country's ODI and T20 captain, tore cruciate ligaments in his right knee in April.

Williamson suffered the injury playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

"We've got about two weeks from now until we name that [World Cup] side," said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.

"We're going to give him every chance to use that full amount of time. He's in full rehab mode, he's back batting in the nets again, which is great to see.

"He's progressing really well, but there's a lot of work for him still to do to make sure he gets where we need him to be."

New Zealand start their World Cup campaign against England on 5 October in a repeat of the thrilling 2019 final, which the Kiwis lost because of having scored fewer boundaries.

The batter has played 161 ODIs, scoring 6,554 runs at an average of 47.83.

"Of course we want him at the World Cup, but there is that bigger picture that we want Kane Williamson fit for the rest of his career," added Stead.

"There will be honest conversations that Kane and I will have around exactly where he is at."