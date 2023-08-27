Close menu

The Hundred 2023: Oval Invincibles beat Manchester Originals in men's final

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

The Hundred, men's final (Lord's):
Oval Invincibles 161-5 (100 balls): T Curran 67* (34), Neesham 57* (33); Gleeson 2-37
Manchester Originals 147-6 (100 balls): Holden 37 (25); Jacks 2-11
Oval Invincibles won by 14 runs
Oval Invincibles staged a remarkable fightback to beat Manchester Originals and win the men's Hundred at Lord's.

Outstanding fast bowling from the Originals reduced the Invincibles to 34-5 and risked turning the showpiece into an anti-climax.

But Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham launched a stirring counter-attack and shared an unbroken partnership of 127, the highest for any wicket in the short history of the men's Hundred.

Curran blasted five sixes in his 67 not out from 34 balls, while Neesham added an unbeaten 57 from 33 to lift the Invincibles to 161-5.

Originals had comfortably chased 197 to beat Southern Brave in the eliminator on Saturday, but this time the dismissal of opener Phil Salt for 25 heralded the fall of four wickets for 17 runs.

The loss of captain Jos Buttler, bowled for 11 swiping at spinner Danny Briggs, was a hammer blow, while Nathan Sowter held a magnificent catch tiptoeing around the boundary to dismiss Laurie Evans.

Max Holden kept faint hopes alive with 37, leaving the Originals needing an unlikely 32 from the final 10 balls.

Tom Curran continued his fine day by conceding only nine from the first five, then brother Sam closed out the game to leave Originals on 147-6 and the Invincibles victors by 14 runs.

This marks a second successive final defeat for the Originals, while Invincibles take the men's title for the first time, joining Southern Brave women as the champions of 2023.

Curran and Neesham inspire Invincibles

Invincibles had been the dominant team on the way to topping the group table, but injuries and international call-ups meant they were missing five players that had got them to the final - Jordan Cox, Sunil Narine, Heinrich Klaasen, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson.

Briggs was playing his first game of the tournament, Ireland batter Paul Stirling was signed just for the final and New Zealand's Neesham had played only once before.

And the patched-up team came close to being overwhelmed by the Originals onslaught - the five wickets fell in the space of 36 balls.

The rescue act came through all-rounders Tom Curran and Neesham. For Curran, it is a continuation of some good form with the bat after his summer as a bowler has been limited by a back injury. For Neesham, it is a taste of glory at Lord's four years on from batting in the super over as New Zealand were agonisingly beaten in the World Cup final by England.

Curran muscled the ball over the leg-side rope and hit one outrageous cut for six off the left-arm pace of Josh Little. Neesham's only six went in the same direction as his maximum off Jofra Archer in the 2019 super over.

Neesham gave one half-chance on 16, but his miscue evaded the hands of spinner Tom Hartley as he tried to run back and take the catch off his own bowling.

Their century partnership came up in only 49 balls and Curran hit the final ball of the innings, bowled by Zaman Khan, for a mighty straight maximum to surpass the previous best men's stand of 124 between Dawid Malan and Darcy Short for Trent Rockets against Southern Brave in 2021.

Originals fall short again

Beaten by Trent Rockets in the final 12 months ago, Originals looked to have the momentum this time around thanks to the breathtaking way they pulled off the highest chase in Hundred history against the Brave on Saturday.

Indeed, the way they tore into the Invincibles top order had them on course for a rampant victory.

Richard Gleeson took the inside edge of Jason Roy and persuaded Stirling to hit a full toss to mid-on. Little had Sam Curran edge behind for a golden duck, the Irishman bowling 15 of the 25 balls in the powerplay for figures of 1-7 - four of those runs came from a misfield.

Captain Sam Billings tickled down the leg side off Paul Walter and Will Jacks holed out from the spin of Hartley. Invincibles were in tatters, only for Tom Curran and Neesham to change the complexion of the game. Originals barely recovered.

Salt and Buttler, the tournament's leading run-scorer, have formed a formidable opening partnership and Salt raced to 25 from 16 balls. However, when he miscued Tom Curran to the running Sam Curran at mid-off, the Invincibles squeezed.

Buttler, starved of the strike, played a frustrated hack at Briggs to depart for 11 from 15 balls, Wayne Madsen was bowled by Sowter before the same man pulled off his superb catch off Evans. Aware of the presence of the boundary, he took the catch, threw the ball up, hopped off the field and back on, then completed the catch all while avoiding the rope.

Holden battled hard, but when he was lbw on review to Sam Curran, Invincibles had the title in the bag.

'Every game a different person has stood up' - what they said

Match Hero, Oval Invincibles' Tom Curran on BBC Two: "Everyone keeps saying that I've improved my batting but I don't see it that way. It's a compliment and it's nice to hear. But I have worked very hard on it, yes I came in to Surrey primarily as a bowler but it's pleasing to show what I can do.

"Jimmy was unbelievable. It was a crucial partnership for us and we really fed off each other out there. He's a class player and I think the left and right-hand combo helped us out.

"It has been a rollercoaster but I'm so pleased."

Oval Invincibles all-rounder Sam Curran on BBC Two: "I think at 34-5 it all comes down to Tom [Curran] and Jimmy [Neesham] and the way they played in a pressure situation. Every game, a different person has stood up, and that's the key to winning trophies.

"I am pleased for Tom, because he's had a hard season with injury and has been batting brilliantly. I am so happy. I think we are born to play and win trophies.

"The Hundred is going to get bigger and better. To get that trophy is brilliant. The group has been pretty similar and the celebrations tonight are going to be pretty special."

Oval Invincibles batter Will Jacks on BBC Two: "Buzzing! We worked hard for that. It was a crazy start to this game so to get to this position is still quite hard to believe.

"We've won close games before in this competition and that helped us."

Comments

Join the conversation

113 comments

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 21:31

    Best team won. Terrible start but they found a way. Not a fan of the men's 100, but at the end of the day it's a game of cricket & that was an entertaining game. Not really much else to say, an entertaining final in a competition that men's cricket really doesn't need.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 21:42

      Happy Birthday replied:
      The best thing about the Hundred has been giving exposure to the women's game.

      This was completely undone yesterday by abandoning the women's eliminator so that the men's could get a full 100 balls. They should have both been reduced to 50 balls. Ridiculous decision.

  • Comment posted by Tesco Safeway, today at 21:36

    Not a fan of the 100 but have to say that was a pretty entertaining final. Very impressive knock by Tom Curran.

  • Comment posted by Ally, today at 21:49

    The graphics on the screen sucks

    • Reply posted by spinkbottle, today at 22:02

      spinkbottle replied:
      Don't be so nasty. A twelve year old won a prize in his class for that!

  • Comment posted by True Red, today at 21:49

    Extend the 20:20 format and ditch this competition. Most cricket fans have nobody they want to support!

    • Reply posted by Treble Winners 2023, today at 21:56

      Treble Winners 2023 replied:
      Not true, the grounds are full. You stick to your Counties with the other 20 or so other fans, and leave to the 1000s who are interested

  • Comment posted by njp, today at 21:34

    Cue the purists and haters. Not a fan of the 100 (test cricket FTW) but like to follow various players (of all nationalities) from it but these are pro cricketers - they have a chance to play a format on the big stage and entertain, as well as develop T20 skill and get paid, thanks to commercial firepower. Why not!? If you don't follow it, pointless badmouthing it at every opportunity.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 21:39

      Happy Birthday replied:
      The people criticising it are the same dinosaurs who criticised Stokes for his declaration and would drop Jonny Bairstow. Very sad people.

  • Comment posted by Lisbon66, today at 22:02

    What a boring non-event : Carry-on Hyping BBC :(

  • Comment posted by mb018538, today at 21:41

    Thank the lord that’s done with for another year. The tournament nobody needs. Let’s get on with the World Cup please.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 21:44

      Happy Birthday replied:
      The 50 over world cup is another tournament nobody needs. 50 over cricket needs to be consigned to the history books now that T20 cricket has superceded it on the world stage.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 21:33

    The purists are hating it.

    I’ve never seen so many families having a brilliant day in the great outdoors.

    Well done The Hundred !

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 21:54

    I didn't watch it. Did anyone that likes cricket?

    • Reply posted by Sunny Vine, today at 22:01

      Sunny Vine replied:
      Yep... and it was very enjoyable... you obviously enjoyed catching up on the result 👍

  • Comment posted by Lubylou, today at 22:02

    Why is the so called 100 riddled with Americanism's i.e. Time out!!!!!!! etc. If this becomes the norm for cricket we WILL STOP watching!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Estuary1971, today at 22:08

      Estuary1971 replied:
      Very true... when I am looking for inspiration, the USA is never on my radar.

  • Comment posted by MitchamMint, today at 22:02

    I’d bet tens of thousands of tickets are given away over the course of the tournament.

    • Reply posted by Treble Winners 2023, today at 22:10

      Treble Winners 2023 replied:
      There’s not. They are quite cheap though. Lot more expensive in London than northern grounds. Not sure how ECB can run a competition if they don’t make money from it.

      Not sure if you can help me with that one.

  • Comment posted by Bill Walker, today at 21:27

    Or as I prefer to call it, the 16 2/3rds over farce.

  • Comment posted by all together, today at 21:29

    Its over and finished now back to real cricket we have been starved of while this rubbish goes on

    • Reply posted by Treble Winners 2023, today at 21:44

      Treble Winners 2023 replied:
      It looks quite real cricket to me. 1000s at the grounds see it as real. Maybe your attitude needs to change

  • Comment posted by MitchamMint, today at 21:58

    About as interesting as the Saudi ‘soccer’ scene. T20 is enough

  • Comment posted by Dandare, today at 21:54

    I really don’t know anyone who watched it or knows what colour the silly teams wore

  • Comment posted by Choot United, today at 21:44

    KP’s commentary has to be one of the worsts. What logic he uses when he makes statements on game’s situation

    • Reply posted by all together, today at 21:49

      all together replied:
      makes no logic either on proper cricket the 100 can keep him and don't send him back to the real stuff starting this week

  • Comment posted by dixkt, today at 21:25

    Worst tournament in sport

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 21:34

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Agreed. The schedule is far too cluttered without this nonsense.

      They should get rid of 50 over ODIs too and stick with Test and T20.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:02

    Wow. Have you seen the squad of the Oval Invincibles. They could give Man City a run for their money. How many quality players have they got including the overseas players that they lost during the tournament and yet still have a great team. How come others have not got that luxury. Is it just that they are run better than everyone else. We dont want to see a franchise start to dominate

    • Reply posted by Estuary1971, today at 22:06

      Estuary1971 replied:
      True... it is fast becoming a "my chequebook is bigger than your chequebook" sham... across most sports.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:45

    No women games in the evening is quite shocking when we want to see more equality in the game

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 21:49

      mick replied:
      Speak for yourself

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 22:07

    Maybe we can get normal cricket now. Where were we before we were rudely interrupted, ah yes a World Cup to win again

