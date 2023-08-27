Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Women's final highlights

The Hundred, women's final (Lord's): Southern Brave 139-6 (100 balls): Wyatt 59 (38), Kemp 31 (17); Cross 3-21 Northern Superchargers 105 (94 balls): Rodrigues 24 (14); Moore 3-15, Bell 3-21 Southern Brave won by 34 runs Scorecard

Southern Brave finally won the women's Hundred by outclassing Northern Superchargers in the final at Lord's.

Brave lost to Oval Invincibles in the previous two finals but this time made no mistake, beating Superchargers by 34 runs.

Brave recovered from 8-2 to post 139-6 thanks to opener Danni Wyatt's 59 and Freya Kemp's 31 from just 17 balls.

Superchargers lost Marie Kelly to the second ball of the reply, bowled by Lauren Bell. Much rested on their leading run-scorer Phoebe Litchfield, but when she slashed Bell to deep cover, Superchargers were 13-2 and could not find a way back.

Bell ended with 3-21 and spinner Kalea Moore took 3-15 in a ruthless Brave display with the ball and in the field. The threat from the Superchargers had long been extinguished when they were dismissed for 105 with six balls remaining.

The win means Brave captain Anya Shrubsole lifts The Hundred trophy after her final game as a professional, with the pace bowler now following her former England team-mate Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Alex Hartley into retirement.

Third time the charm for Brave

Brave had twice underperformed in those twin final defeats by Invincibles but arrived this year as strong favourites. They conclusively proved themselves to be the premier side in the competition in front of 21,636 fans at Lord's - a record crowd for a women's domestic game in this country.

In Wyatt they have the leading run-scorer, while off-spinner Georgia Adams is the top wicket-taker.

Shrubsole's shrewd captaincy will be hard to replace, though the new leader will have the guidance of legendary former England captain Charlotte Edwards, the coach adding this title to the Women's Premier League she won with Mumbai Indians earlier this year.

Though Brave's India opener Smriti Mandhana cut Grace Ballinger to gully from the second ball of the match and Maia Bouchier offered a leading edge to Kate Cross, Wyatt rebuilt with attractive strokes through the off side.

Wyatt was in full flow when she was run out in unfortunate circumstances. Adams' straight drive hit Wyatt, with bowler Cross picking up the rebound and taking off the bails at the non-striker's end. Wyatt had taken 26 runs from the 11 balls she faced up to her dismissal.

Brave could have been derailed only for Kemp, the 18-year-old England all-rounder, to continue the momentum with five fours in a stylish knock.

Though Kemp was bowled to give Cross her third wicket with four balls still remaining, it always felt like Brave had posted enough to win the title.

Superchargers beaten after impressive run

Despite the final defeat, this has been an impressive campaign for the Superchargers, who had not finished higher than fifth before in the table.

England pace bowler Cross proved to be an inspired pick in the draft while Litchfield, a late replacement for Australia team-mate Alyssa Healy, enhanced her growing reputation to end behind only Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont in the list of highest run-scorers.

This, though was a step too far. Too leaky with the ball and occasionally scruffy in the field, they needed an almost perfect performance with the bat but were immediately in trouble.

Kelly successfully overturned being given lbw to Bell off the first ball of the innings only to be bowled off her pads from the second - and the loss of Litchfield for 13 was a hammer blow.

Brave squeezed. Three smart stumpings from excellent wicketkeeper Rhianna Southby and a fine diving catch at long-on from Bouchier to remove Georgia Wareham were further examples of their superiority.

Despite opening the batting, Jemimah Rodrigues had faced only 14 deliveries when she hit the spin of Moore to extra cover from the 73rd ball of the innings. Any lingering hope Superchargers had went with her.

All that was left was for Shrubsole to take the final wicket, but she was denied that moment as last batter Ballinger was run out before Shrubsole could return to bowl her final five balls as a professional.

Still, she ends as a winner on the ground where she enjoyed her finest hour, a six-wicket haul that led England to a World Cup final victory over India in 2017.

'We have played some phenomenal cricket' - what they said

Southern Brave captain Anya Shrubsole on BBC Two: "I couldn't think of a better way to end my career than this. It's hard to put into words.

"That group of girls and staff really deserve these celebrations. We have played some phenomenal cricket throughout this competition."

Southern Brave wicketkeeper Rhianna Southby on BBC Two: "I loved every second.

"Wicketkeeping is my passion, I just love it. I am obsessed with it and want to do it all day and all night so to be able to do it in a final at Lord's was so special.

"Anya has been incredible. I will never forget her influence on me and I'm so grateful."

Southern Brave's Freya Kemp on BBC Two: "It was amazing. An all-round team performance, so glad we could get over the line and do it for Anya.

"Lottie [Charlotte Edwards] is amazing. She makes it seem so easy for us."