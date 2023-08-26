Close menu

England v New Zealand: Injured Josh Tongue replaced by Chris Jordan in hosts' squad

England's Josh Tongue celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith
Josh Tongue (left) took five wickets for England in the second Ashes Test against Australia

Pace bowler Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England's T20 series against New Zealand through injury.

Tongue, 25, was due to feature in white-ball cricket for the first time after impressing in Tests against Ireland and Australia this summer.

Chris Jordan, who is England's record wicket-taker in T20s, replaces Tongue for the four-match series that starts on Wednesday at Chester-Le-Street.

Tongue joins fellow uncapped bowler John Turner in pulling out with injury.

The injury means Tongue will also be missing for Manchester Originals in The Hundred eliminator against Southern Brave on Saturday.

The Worcestershire bowler took 10 wickets in two Tests earlier in the summer and impressed with his bounce and movement.

The second and third T20s on 1 and 3 September are live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer.

England squad for T20 series against New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by Farnz, today at 11:13

    The selectors should gone for Dan Lawrence and told him to bowl pace - with his bonkers action he would be quite effective as the batters wouldn't be able see through the tears of hilarity.

  • Comment posted by NVM, today at 11:10

    How can anyone say Jordan is finished when he took 3 wickets so convincingly in the Hundred the other day? He bats really well and is still an amazing bowler. Frankly, I was surprised he was left out in the first place!

    • Reply posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 11:14

      Colonel Sanders replied:
      Not many better fielders either than Jordan. Safest hands around.

  • Comment posted by all together, today at 11:09

    Shame for Josh your time will come again. Look forward England to our younger generation.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 11:09

    Tongue is not a T20 bowler, far too expensive. Do they select on performances or 'who you know'.

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 10:58

    Jordan is finished hence he wasn't in the original squad. To call him up now is crazy

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 11:06

      Dave replied:
      Have you watched the 100 at all? Jordan has put in some outstanding performances - hardly finished !

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 10:57

    Josh unlucky they are a good team so you might not have got much of a look in. Just work on next year and hope you get fixed.

  • Comment posted by Dirk, today at 10:56

    Why are so many English fast bowlers always injured? It doesn't seem to happen so much to fast bowlers in other countries.

    • Reply posted by TvLicenceMan, today at 11:09

      TvLicenceMan replied:
      Same reason that there is scaremongering for dogs dying of heat exhaustion yet you go to hot countries dogs are sleeping outside in the heat.

  • Comment posted by cafcmike, today at 10:56

    Another England fast bowler goes down with an injury, why does this keep happening???

    • Reply posted by AxelTC, today at 11:04

      AxelTC replied:
      Fast bowlers constantly push their bodies to the limit, they're permanently on the edge of stress fractures, and the article doesn't state his injury, but it's just what happens. There's a reason spinners, swingers and batsmen don't generally get injured as opposed to proper pace bowlers.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 10:55

    Look to the future guys, Jordan feels like a step back. Carse is v lucky to be in the squad as well. Has done v little to warrant a recall

    • Reply posted by Chris , today at 11:09

      Chris replied:
      I suppose its because he bowls up round the 90mph mark gets plenty of bounce and is a more than capable batter ,who can hit a long ball or play a long innings,

