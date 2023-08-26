Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Tongue (left) took five wickets for England in the second Ashes Test against Australia

Pace bowler Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England's T20 series against New Zealand through injury.

Tongue, 25, was due to feature in white-ball cricket for the first time after impressing in Tests against Ireland and Australia this summer.

Chris Jordan, who is England's record wicket-taker in T20s, replaces Tongue for the four-match series that starts on Wednesday at Chester-Le-Street.

Tongue joins fellow uncapped bowler John Turner in pulling out with injury.

The injury means Tongue will also be missing for Manchester Originals in The Hundred eliminator against Southern Brave on Saturday.

The Worcestershire bowler took 10 wickets in two Tests earlier in the summer and impressed with his bounce and movement.

The second and third T20s on 1 and 3 September are live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer.

England squad for T20 series against New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.