Sophie Ecclestone was injured in the warm up for Manchester Originals' final match of the The Hundred on Wednesday

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone will miss the Big Bash League in Australia after dislocating her shoulder, the England and Wales Cricket Board says.

Ecclestone, 24, was hurt in the warm-up for Manchester Originals' final match of the The Hundred on Wednesday.

She was helped off the field at Old Trafford and taken to hospital.

"After scans and further assessment, the ECB can confirm she will be unavailable for the Women's Big Bash League," a statement read.

Ecclestone had already been rested for England's forthcoming T20 and ODI games against Sri Lanka, which start on 31 August.

She played every game in the recent Ashes series against Australia and captained the Originals in The Hundred.

The number-one ranked bowler in one-day and T20 internationals took 10 wickets in the Ashes Test, followed by 10 wickets across both white-ball series.

She also took seven wickets in Originals' Hundred campaign as they missed out on qualifying for the knockouts.

The Women's Big Bash League starts on 19 October with the draft taking place on 3 September.