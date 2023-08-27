Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

As the third season of the men's Hundred draws to a close, we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their team of the tournament.

There are plenty of England stars, plus a few still hoping to force their way into the World Cup squad, as well as some top-class overseas players.

1. Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals) - selected in 97% of teams

Innings: 9 Runs: 380 Average: 47.50 Strike-rate: 149.50 Dismissals: 8

2. Will Jacks (Oval Invincibles) - 61%

Innings: 8 Runs: 213 Average: 26.62 Strike-rate: 160.15 Wickets: 3 Average: 13.00 Economy: 6.68

3. Harry Brook (Northern Superchargers) - 97%

Innings: 7 Runs: 238 Average: 47.60 Strike-rate: 196.69

4. Heinrich Klaasen (Oval Invincibles) - 58%

Innings: 7 Runs: 189 Average: 31.50 Strike-rate: 178.30

5. Colin Munro (Trent Rockets) - 51%

Innings: 7 Runs: 221 Average: 36.83 Strike-rate: 158.99

6. Daniel Sams (Trent Rockets) - 51%

Games: 7 Wickets: 12 Average: 17.91 Economy: 9.62 Innings: 7 Runs: 128 Average: 21.33 Strike-rate: 175.34

7. Jamie Overton (Manchester Originals) - 44%

Games: 9 Wickets: 3 Average: 33.33 Economy: 8.00 Innings: 8 Runs: 174 Average: 34.80 Strike-rate: 189.13

8. Chris Jordan (Southern Brave) - 72%

Games: 6 Wickets: 9 Average: 14.33 Economy: 8.50 Innings: 4 Runs: 107 Average: 53.50 Strike-rate: 201.88

9. Adil Rashid (Northern Superchargers) - 71%

Games: 8 Wickets: 11 Average: 17.36 Economy: 7.53

10. Reece Topley (Northern Superchargers) - 46%

Games: 8 Wickets: 13 Average: 16.00 Economy: 8.60

11. Tymal Mills (Southern Brave) - 72%

Games: 9 Wickets: 16 Average: 13.06 Economy: 7.83

All stats correct up to and including 26 August.

Who just missed out?

Gus Atkinson (42%), Tom Curran (41%), Sam Billings (40%), David Willey (33%), Joe Root (32%) and Jordan Cox (31%)

Who did the pundits pick?

We asked Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan and 2017 World Cup-winning spinner Alex Hartley to pick their teams and this is what they came up with...

Vaughan: Adam Rossington, Jos Buttler, Colin Muno, Heinrich Klaasen, Harry Brook, Jamie Overton, Daniel Sams, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Tymal Mills.

Hartley: Jos Buttler, Stevie Eskinazi, Joe Clarke, Harry Brook, Colin Munro, Heinrich Klaasen, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Tymal Mills.

