Abtaha Maqsood has taken 40 wickets in T20 internationals with best figures of 3-8

Scotland leg-spinner Abtaha Maqsood has signed a new contract to continue playing domestic cricket for Sunrisers.

The 24-year-old has taken 19 wickets in 23 games since her 2022 debut.

And Maqsood became the first Sunrisers player to take five wickets in an innings against Southern Vipers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in April.

"I have learned a lot from being around the players and coaches this year, and have really enjoyed being able to work on my cricket full time," she said.

Maqsood played her first T20 international in 2018 when still a teenager and has won 37 caps in total.

She has also played for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.