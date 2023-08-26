The Hundred, women's final: Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers Venue: Lord's Date: 27 August Time: 14:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two and iPlayer. Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will have the TV and radio coverage alongside live text updates, in-play video clips and all the best stats and social media.

In-swing, softie, logical, irreplaceable, and Hoof - just five of the words used to describe Anya Shrubsole.

The bowler will end her glittering career on Sunday when she leads Southern Brave for one last time in The Hundred final.

The 31-year-old retired from England duty in 2022 having taken 227 wickets in 173 internationals, but continued to captain Brave and took on a player-coach role at regional side Southern Vipers.

Suitably, her swansong will come at Lord's, the venue for her greatest achievement when she took a World Cup-winning 6-46 against India in 2017.

BBC Sport spoke to four people who know her best in order to understand her personality, her legacy, her future... and her role as Noah.

'She's saved in my phone as 'The Hoof'

Brave's head coach Charlotte Edwards was Shrubsole's first England captain and recruited her as an assistant coach at Southern Vipers and Sydney Sixers.

"I can remember her running in and bowling when she was about 13. Everyone was talking about this young girl at Bath Cricket Club and Somerset. She stood out from a young age because she was quite tall, swung the ball in and obviously bowled quickly.

"When she was young, she was miles ahead in her cricket knowledge so I knew she was ready to step up to England aged 16. She's not changed a bit in all those years.

"I came up with the 'Hoof' nickname. She used to tape all her feet up, she used to get really sore feet when playing, when she walks she has a distinctive trot. So all of that connected means she's the 'Hoof'. It has really stuck, in fact, she's saved in my phone as 'The Hoof'.

"She will be a fantastic coach as she has a wonderful knowledge of the game. She's a role model for young players. That has really shone through and I've been telling our young Vipers and Brave bowlers they are so lucky to have her.

"She's had a taste of it now but it is up to her what she does next.

"Fans of the game will remember her for that performance at Lord's, but by the players she'll be remembered for her loyalty and passion for the game and her team-mates."

'She always delivered on a night out'

Anya Shrubsole (centre, with Georgia Adams, left, and Georgia Elwiss) was given the key role of Noah during a Noah's Ark fancy dress party during freshers at university

Georgia Adams went to Loughborough University with Shrubsole, captained her in back-to-back Charlotte Edwards Cup triumphs at Vipers and has been a part of Brave's last two Hundred campaigns.

"She wasn't a regular attendee on nights out but on the rare occasion she turned up, she always delivered.

"One freshers' initiation night we did a Noah's Ark-themed fancy dress where everyone had to pair up. We gave Anya the key role of Noah! She went to town with the dress-up and absolutely delivered in her role.

"We also had the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones and Georgia Elwiss in that university team, it was ridiculous. There was never an easy training session and that has boosted all of us to where we are now.

"More recently, I love going to her beloved Pompey with her. For someone usually so calm and reserved she really comes out of her shell. We all say we've now seen the Hoof in her natural habitat. She gets stuck into all the chants, it is wonderful.

"The underlying tone of everything during The Hundred this year has been: we are doing it for the Hoof. She hates the limelight and doesn't want to make it all about her. But she knows the more she tells us not to, the more we'll make it about her!

"She's such a great captain because she is not driven by ego. The way she is tactically and strategically, how she stays calm in high-pressure moments is quite unbelievable, and underrated. I've learned loads from her to take into my captaincy.

"It is fitting for her to be in another final and bow out at Lord's. Fingers crossed we get the win but either way, she can be proud of her career."

'Her craft is unmatched'

Katherine Sciver-Brunt played 125 times with Shrubsole in international cricket, opening the bowling together on the vast majority of occasions.

"On personality scales, we are chalk and cheese… like complete opposites. I'm really daft and happy-go-lucky while Anya is quiet, reserved and logical.

"I imagine I could have wound her up a lot but we 'get' each other. We didn't have to spend hours talking over drinks to get to know each other - we both found energy in people similar to us.

"I did sit back in shock with my mouth open when she started blasting Eminem out on the karaoke once because that isn't in Anya's nature to be like that. That is probably my one and only insight to that side of her in 13 or so years - and it was possibly the best 10 minutes I've ever spent.

"We very much developed our relationship on the field. Trying to understand each other without trying to get to know each other was a bit of an art.

"If one of us was successful it was down to what the other person was doing at the other end. I didn't feel comfortable in games not having her there.

"What me and 'Anny' did individually was great, but what we did together was greater. That is why England kept us together for as long as they possibly could.

"Her craft as an in-swinger is unmatched and will be for some time. She's a legend and irreplaceable."

'The more I've grown, the more she backed me'

Anya Shrubsole (left) has taken nine wickets in The Hundred this year, while Lauren Bell (right) has taken six after being rested for the first two games

Lauren Bell is Shrubsole's opening bowling, and in-swinging, heir for England and Southern Brave.

"I didn't watch cricket much when I was younger, especially not women's cricket, so I didn't know much about her until I was in and around the England set-up.

"She was really helpful with my bowling on my first tour to New Zealand in 2021 but I didn't really know her well then. It was only in The Hundred later that year we got quite close.

"When I was learning my game, I got a lot from Anya's because we were so similar. One of our biggest strengths is how much we swing it.

"I worked with her on where to start the ball and adapting to conditions. Playing with her has been great because we can chat in real-time about how much it is swinging and how to deal with the situation.

"Having her as captain has been great because she backs me and has confidence in me even if I have a bad set. The more I've grown and matured as a bowler, the more she has backed me."