The Hundred men's competition, Edgbaston Birmingham Phoenix 185-5 (100 balls): Smith 52 (31); Southee 3-23 London Spirit 108 (89 balls): Mitchell 57 (36); Milne 4-20 Birmingham Phoenix won by 77 runs Scorecard . Table

Birmingham Phoenix thrashed London Spirit by 77 runs in the final game of The Hundred group stages at Edgbaston.

Fast bowler Adam Milne took 4-20 and Tanveer Sangha 3-16 as Spirit slumped to 108 all out in pursuit of 186.

Phoenix's 185-5 was set up by Jamie Smith's 52 from 31 balls, and Ben Duckett's 47 off 33.

All-rounder Moeen Ali also added a quickfire 32 from 14 balls, while New Zealand seamer Tim Southee took 3-23 on his Hundred debut for Spirit.

Daryl Mitchell smashed 57 from 36 balls for Spirit, with opener Daniel Bell-Drummond the only other batter to reach double figures, scoring 23.

The result is only Phoenix's second win of the competition but ensures they do not finish bottom of the table, going above Spirit and Northern Superchargers into sixth.

What else do you need to know?

Will Smeed was out to the first ball of Phoenix's innings - also Southee's first ball for Spirit, as he was caught by Bell-Drummond.

But Smith and Duckett led a rapid recovery with a stand of 94 in 54 balls, Smith hitting five fours and three sixes in his knock.

Phoenix lost three wickets for 11 runs as they looked to accelerate at the death, but Benny Howell's cameo of 23 from 10 balls ensured they reached an imposing total.

Milne reduced Spirit to 2-3 with his stunning opening burst, removing England Test opener Zak Crawley, Michael Pepper and Matthew Wade. He added Spirit captain Dan Lawrence to his tally shortly after.

England's Liam Livingstone took 2-30 before Tom Helm bowled Mitchell to complete victory with 11 balls remaining.

'We'll come back stronger' - what they said

Match Hero, Birmingham Phoenix's Adam Milne on Sky Sports: "It's always nice taking wickets up top and it was incredible batting from Jamie Smith to get us to a good total.

"It's been a disappointing season when you look at the team and the individual players but that's just how short-form cricket works sometimes.

"We showed here what we're capable of and we'll come back stronger next year."