The Hundred women's competition, Edgbaston London Spirit 172-5 (100 balls): Harris 87 (47), Ghosh 29 (17) Birmingham Phoenix 99 all out (76 balls): Kalis 28 (16); A Kerr 4-13 London Spirit won by 73 runs Scorecard . Table

Grace Harris powered London Spirit to a winning total before bottom side Birmingham Phoenix collapsed to end their season without a win.

The Australian made the most of some ill-disciplined Phoenix bowling to hit 87 from 47 balls as Spirit posted 172-5 at Edgbaston.

Phoenix made a quick start to their reply but crumbled from 31-1 to 99 all out after 76 balls to lose by 73 runs.

Leg-spinner Amelia Kerr took 4-13 and was the pick of the Spirit bowlers.

Spirit's second win of the tournament lifts them above Manchester Originals into sixth on net run-rate.

Phoenix finish five points adrift, with their only point of the campaign coming from a match abandoned because of rain.

What else do you need to know?

Spirit's score is the second highest by a women's team in The Hundred after Welsh Fire made 181-3 against Trent Rockets earlier this year.

This is the heaviest defeat in terms of runs in the history of the women's competition.

Some wayward Phoenix bowling allowed Spirit to get off to a flying start. Harris hit the first ball of the innings for four and the visitors were 50-1 at the end of the powerplay.

In five previous innings for Spirit this year, Harris' top score was 10.

Issy Wong struggled on her return to the Phoenix XI. The England fast bowler's only five-ball set went for 16 runs.

Sterre Kallis scored 28 from 16 balls to give Phoenix hope early in the chase but once she was trapped lbw by Sarah Glenn, the innings quickly unravelled.

'I loved that pitch as a batter' - what they said

Match Hero, London Spirit's Harris: "It's definitely one of my better days in England. I'm very happy to contribute. I loved that pitch as a batter.

"We wanted to finish on a positive and play freely. I have battled with that mentality so I was very pleased to go out and bat in my own style. I can overthink sometimes, especially when I've been moving around in the order.

"Both personally and as a team, it's nice to finish on a high."

London Spirit captain Charlie Dean on Sky Sports: "Massively important for us to finish on a high. We've spoken a lot about how we want to play so it was very special to put in a complete performance finally.

"Grace Harris and Dani Gibson is a great combination at the top. They haven't fired at their very best for us but it was great to see them go out and give us that platform and allow us to post such a big total."