Paul Shaw was given the Thunder job permanently in 2021 after an interim year

Paul Shaw will step aside as North West Thunder head coach at the end of the 2023 season, to spend more time with his family.

Shaw has been in the job for four years, having turned his interim stint into a permanent one in 2021.

The 50-year-old helped Thunder reach the Charlotte Edwards Cup finals day for the first time this year.

"Although I'm genuinely saddened at leaving, three years on I'm really happy with the progress," Shaw said. external-link

"Particularly in creating a player development pathway that is self-sustaining, with the inclusion and development of county age-group programmes, emerging player programme, Thunder academy, and a senior Thunder programme."