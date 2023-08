Last updated on .From the section Cricket

It was an afternoon for umbrellas at the Malahide ground in north Dublin

The third and final T20 between Ireland and India has been washed out, with the tourists winning the Malahide series 2-0.

No play was possible on Wednesday as rain fell steadily at the north Dublin venue.

India won last week's opener by two runs on DLS in another game affected by rain.

A half-century from Ruturaj Gaikwad helped India to a 33-run victory in the second encounter on Sunday.