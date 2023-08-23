Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred men's competition, Emirates Old Trafford Manchester Originals 130-8 (100 balls): Buttler 45 (42); Mills 3-27 Southern Brave 134-4 (95 balls): Conway 54* (40); Zaman 2-22 Southern Brave won by six wickets Scorecard . Table

Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals by six wickets to secure a top-three finish and set up a meeting between the sides in the eliminator.

In a must-win game, Brave restricted Originals to 130-8 at Emirates Old Trafford, with Tymal Mills taking 3-27.

Devon Conway then hit an unbeaten 54 from 40 as Brave knocked off the runs with five balls to spare.

With Originals also through, the teams will play again at The Oval on Saturday for a place in the final.

The winner of that game will go up against Oval Invincibles for the trophy at Lord's on Sunday.

Welsh Fire miss out on the knockout phase following Brave's victory.

Brave are looking for their second title after victory in the first year of The Hundred, while Originals lost last year's final to Trent Rockets.

What else do you need to know?

Jos Buttler top-scored for Manchester Originals, making 45 from 42 balls, but with the ball holding up on a slow, used surface, even he struggled for timing.

Before the match, Rehan Ahmed told BBC pundit Michael Vaughan that he would take 3-26. The Brave leg-spinner was almost right - he finished with figures of 2-26.

Excellent death bowling from Mills and Chris Jordan, almost exclusively bowling slower balls, kept Originals to just eight runs from the last 10 balls of their innings for the loss of three wickets.

With drizzle falling, Southern Brave made the most of some wayward Originals bowling to reach 52-1 after 26 balls before rain stopped play.

Originals fought back when play resumed with slingy fast bowler Zaman Khan impressing and taking two quick wickets to give the home side hope.

However, Conway and Colin Ackermann put on 43 from 32 balls for the fifth wicket to get Brave over the line.

'We can't take anything for granted' - what they said

Southern Brave bowler Tymal Mills on BBC Two: "I would have liked that to have finished 10 or 15 balls earlier but we got the job done.

"It was tricky. The weather didn't help. But we knew we just had to win so there wasn't the time pressure on it.

"We can't take anything for granted. Just because we beat them here doesn't mean we're going to roll them over on Saturday."

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler: "We're through, and that's the main thing. We are disappointed to lose but we're still in it.

"It's good to see your opposition and know what you're up against but I don't think this means too much when we're looking ahead.

"The rain made it tricky for us with the bowlers finding it hard to grip the ball so we'll start again at a new venue."

Southern Brave captain James Vince: "Winning gives us confidence, coming here in a must-win game and winning. It's nice to get one over on them but they'll be keen to bounce back.

"A chance to play in another final at Lord's is at stake so we're looking forward to it."