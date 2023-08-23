Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Jos Buttler (left), Chris Jordan (centre) and Harry Brook (right) have all been in good form, but do they make your team of the tournament?

The Hundred finals Venue: Lord's Date: 27 August Times: 14:15 & 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two and iPlayer. Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will have the TV and radio coverage alongside live text updates, in-play video clips and all the best stats and social media.

As the third season of The Hundred draws to a close we want you to pick your men's team of the tournament.

We've brought together the top run-scorers and wicket-takers and looked at the best strike-rates and economy rates to provide you with a list of names.

There are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.

We've given you some stats - runs, average (ave) and strike-rate (SR) for the batters, wickets, average (ave) and economy rate (ER) for the bowlers and a combination for all-rounders - to help you with your decision.

The final team will be revealed on Sunday, 27 August. Good luck picking your team, and don't forget to share it on social media using #bbccricket external-link .

Men's team of the tournament Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

All stats correct for games up to and including 22 August.