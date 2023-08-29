Last updated on .From the section Counties

Wiaan Mulder has scored 994 runs and taken 35 wickets in all competitions for Leicestershire this summer

Metro Bank One-Day Cup semi-final, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester Gloucestershire 125 (32.3 overs): Van Buuren 44; Scriven 3-19, Mulder 3-38 Leicestershire 126-4 (28.3 overs): Mulder 55*, Handscomb 49* Leicestershire win by six wickets Match scorecard

Leicestershire overcame an early-inning wobble as they beat Gloucestershire by six wickets to reach the One-Day Cup final.

The Foxes qualified for their first List A final since 2001 as they bowled out the visitors for 125, then lost four quick wickets before getting home on 126-4.

South African Wiaan Mulder was the star of the show, taking 3-38, before he hit a half-century in an unbroken stand of 93 with Australian Peter Handscomb as the hosts completed a six-wicket win.

Leicestershire will stay in the East Midlands for the final in Nottingham against Hampshire at Trent Bridge on Saturday, 16 September.

Hampshire romped to a nine-wicket win in the first semi-final earlier against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, having also won the toss and stuck the opposition in.

Whereas there was no way back for the battered Bears at Edgbaston, Gloucestershire did at least cause their hosts a few alarms by reducing Leicestershire to 33-4.

But Mulder (55*) and Handscomb (49*), in his final innings before returning back down under, calmed any home nerves as Leicestershire booked their first white-ball final since beating Somerset at Edgbaston in 2011 to record the most recent of their three T20 triumphs.

More to follow.