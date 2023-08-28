Last updated on .From the section Counties

Liam Dawson took 7-15 in 6.5 overs to demolish Warwickshire's innings

Metro Bank One-Day Cup semi-final, Edgbaston Warwickshire 93 (25.5 overs): Hain 33*, Barnard 26; Dawson 7-15, Barker 3-28 Hampshire 95-1 (19.1 overs): Middleton 54*, Prest 31* Hampshire win by nine wickets Match scorecard

Hampshire cruised to their first One-Day Cup final in four years as the Liam Dawson-inspired visitors destroyed Warwickshire again on home soil.

In a repeat of their T20 Blast quarter-final win in Birmingham in 2022, when the Bears were bowled out for 82, this time over the longer format they were skittled for just 93.

Fletcha Middleton and Tom Prest then helped Hampshire cruise to their target inside 20 overs on 95-1.

Warwickshire old boy Keith Barker did the hard yards up front, taking the first three Hampshire wickets, including in-form key man Ed Barnard.

But he then surrendered centre stage to England spinner Liam Dawson, who returned from his match-winning effort in the men's Hundred final at Lord's on Sunday to cause carnage.

On a wicket offering turn, but aided by some appalling batting, Dawson took 7-15, the best figures by a Hampshire player in List A cricket and the best by any county in white-ball cricket against Warwickshire.

From 42-2, Barnard's loss for 26 triggered a complete collapse, which accelerated as Dawson bowled Michael Burgess and Jacob Bethell before taking the last five wickets in 16 balls for just two runs, leaving Sam Hain stranded on 33.

Hampshire will meet the winners of the Leicestershire-Gloucestershire semi-final, which is already under way, in the final at Trent Bridge on Saturday 16 September.

