Ian Bell played 118 Tests, 161 ODIs and eight T20 internationals for England

Vitality T20I series: England v New Zealand Venues: Chester-Le-Street, Old Trafford, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge Dates: 31 August - 5 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

New Zealand have appointed Ian Bell to their coaching staff for the forthcoming limited-overs series against England.

Former England and Warwickshire batter Bell will initially act as assistant to Black Caps coach Gary Stead for the four-match T20 series.

Bell, 41, will then take on the role of batting coach for the four-match ODI series which follows.

He is currently assistant men's coach at Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

Five-time Ashes winner Bell, who retired from playing in 2020, has previously held various coaching positions at Derbyshire, Hobart Hurricanes, England Under-19 and Lions.

Ex-England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster, 43, will take over from Bell as New Zealand assistant coach for the ODIs against Jos Buttler's side and will continue on into the World Cup later this year.

Foster has had stints coaching in franchise cricket including the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

New Zealand manager Simon Insley said: "We're delighted with the calibre of coaches we've been able to confirm to assist the Black Caps on the various tours.

"New voices don't just freshen things up for the players, they also bring new ideas and energy to the whole group, which is especially important on away tours.

"We're looking forward to welcoming the new guys into our group and getting stuck into a busy and important period of cricket for the team."