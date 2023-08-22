Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Harry Brook was left out of England's white-ball squads earlier this month

The Hundred men's competition: Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire Northern Superchargers 158-7 (100 balls): Brook 105* (42); Willey 2-10 Welsh Fire: yet to bat Scorecard; Table.

England batter Harry Brook blasted the first century of the 2023 men's Hundred against Welsh Fire at Headingley.

The 24-year-old reached the milestone from just 41 balls and finished on a magnificent 105 not out, including 11 fours and seven sixes.

Brook was on 83 with five balls remaining but smashed three fours and a six off David Payne to bring up his ton.

No other Superchargers batter passed 15 as they posted 158-7.

"It was tough at the start against the new ball and they had two world-class bowlers up front," said Brook.

"But the pitch improved after that. The crowd were quite quiet at the start but it was nice that I managed to gee them up a bit!"

His phenomenal solo effort came after Fire restricted Superchargers to 10-3 and then 78-6, with Brook scoring 58 out of an eighth-wicket partnership of 66 with Matthew Potts.

The Yorkshireman delighted his home crowd with an astonishing display of power and innovation, scoring to all parts of the ground as the wickets tumbled around him.

Earlier this month, Brook was left out of England's 50-over World Cup squad but said he "can't complain" about missing out to Ben Stokes, who came out of one-day international retirement.

Brook is the third men's player to score a century in The Hundred after Will Jacks and Will Smeed's efforts in 2022, while Tammy Beaumont became the first women's centurion in this year's campaign.

Beaumont's 118 is the highest individual score in The Hundred, while Jacks' 108 for Oval Invincibles is the highest men's score.