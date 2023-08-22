Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Haider Ali scored 481 runs for Derbyshire in the County Championship art an average of 32.06

Haider Ali has played his last match for Derbyshire after being named in Pakistan's squad for the forthcoming T20 Asian Games cricket tournament.

The 22-year-old batter was signed for the entire 2023 season, but will miss Derbyshire's four remaining County Championship games next month.

He scored more than 1,000 runs for the club in all three formats of the game.

"Haider has been brilliant in the dressing room, he's matured as a person," said boss Mickey Arthur.

"The Haider Ali who leaves Derbyshire is better than the one who arrived.

"This is a chance for Haider to go and play on another big stage for his country and perform; it will be an important step in his development."

Haider made 24 in his final innings for Derbyshire, a One-Day Cup defeat by Somerset on Tuesday.

His highest score was 146 in a Championship game against Yorkshire at Chesterfield.

The Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou, China, with Twenty20 cricket returning to the list of sports for the first time since 2014.