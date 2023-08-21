Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Hartley (centre) helped England win the 2017 World Cup when they beat India in the final

England spinner Alex Hartley has announced she will retire from cricket at the end of The Hundred.

The 29-year-old was part of England's 2017 World Cup-winning squad.

Hartley took a break from cricket in May to focus on her mental health before returning for The Hundred with Welsh Fire earlier this month.

"I can't believe it," Hartley, who last played for England in 2019, told BBC's 'No Balls' podcast.

Hartley has played 28 one-day internationals and four T20s for England, helping them win the World Cup on home soil in 2017.

She has played three times and taken two wickets in the group stages of The Hundred with Welsh Fire, who sit second in the table and are guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds ahead of Tuesday's match against Northern Superchargers.

