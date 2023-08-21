Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred men's competition, Kia Oval Trent Rockets 148-7 (100 balls): Munro 36 (35), Gregory 35 (24); Zampa 2-20, T Curran 2-31 Oval Invincibles 151-5 (92 balls): Billings 76 (40), Jacks 31 (22); Sams 2-38 Invincibles win by five wickets Scorecard . Table .

Sam Billings hit a brilliant unbeaten half-century as Oval Invincibles sealed their place in the Hundred final with a five-wicket victory over Trent Rockets.

Captain Billings hit 76 from 40 balls as Invincibles won with eight balls to spare at the Kia Oval.

Rockets earlier posted 148-7 with Colin Munro top-scoring with 36 from 35 balls and Lewis Gregory adding 35 from 24.

The win means Invincibles cannot now be caught at the top of the table and progress directly to the final.

Defending champions Rockets stay third on net run-rate ahead of Southern Brave and Welsh Fire, but need both sides to lose their final match in order to stay in the final knockout qualification position.

More to follow.