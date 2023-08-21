Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brydon Carse has taken 12 wickets in nine ODIs at 31.83 for England

Vitality T20I series: England v New Zealand Venues: Chester-Le-Street, Old Trafford, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge Dates: 31 August - 5 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Brydon Carse has been called into England's squad for their T20 series against New Zealand as a replacement for the injured John Turner.

Uncapped Hampshire seamer Turner, 22, has been ruled out of the series with a side problem sustained while competing in The Hundred with Trent Rockets.

Durham's Carse, 28, has played nine ODIs for England but has yet to feature in a T20 international.

The four-match series begins at Chester-Le-Street on 31 August.

Turner had originally impressed selectors with his record of 21 wickets in the T20 Blast (at an average of 11.76 and an economy of 6.67) - the best of anyone who had bowled more than 10 overs in the competition.

He also caught the eye on his debut for Trent Rockets in The Hundred earlier this month as he claimed the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, taking 1-22 from 20 balls and showing composure at the death.

Carse, who has taken 35 wickets in 72 domestic T20 matches, has struggled with injuries over the last 12 months but has played in all bar one of the Northern Superchargers' seven matches in this edition of The Hundred.

England squad for T20 series against New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood.