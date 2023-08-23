Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Benny Howell (left) has taken 27 wickets across the three seasons of The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix

The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit Venue: Edgbaston Date: 24 August Times: 15:00 BST (women) & 18:30 BST (men) Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, with the BBC Sport website and app having live text updates and in-play video clips alongside the commentary.

All-rounder Benny Howell spent his childhood "mucking around", both in cricket nets and, sometimes he admits, in the classroom.

In many ways, it is what's served him so well. That early fascination with the spin and movement of a ball has meant, nowadays, we see him lining up for Hampshire and Birmingham Phoenix.

A lot of cricket fans see Howell as a talented player who has competed around the world, taking seven wickets in this year's Hundred, but he is also not shy about being neurodivergent or "thinking differently".

He was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a child, something he says made him "the weird kid" that was "constantly in trouble" trying to fit in.

These days, Howell "thrives" on being different and, like others, he does not see it as a disorder, just a different wiring in the brain.

One in five people are neurodivergent, a term which celebrates those who are autistic, dyslexic, dyspraxic, have ADHD or another way of thinking.

Of course, you never grow out of it. Concentration is still something that Howell has to battle and it is also one of the reasons Test and red-ball cricket has never appealed to him, mainly because of its repetitiveness.

"I found it challenging a lot of the time," admits the 34-year-old. "I like to be creative and do lots of different things, especially with my bowling. Also, the concentration levels with my batting sometimes, I would get a little bored and that would have an effect. I'd make a bad decision and get out."

It is this lack of concentration those with ADHD are known for but, while there are challenges, there are many positives to this constant need for stimulation. It leads to new ideas and out-of-the-box thinking.

After watching a baseball match in the United States, Howell impulsively went to give the sport a go in Australia during the off-season and learnt various types of deliveries.

It resulted in his introducing a 'knuckleball' to his bowling repertoire.

"I became obsessed with pitchers and baseball. I ended up thinking, 'well, why can't I bring that into cricket?' he said.

"Being neurodivergent makes me think more creatively. I guess you could call me a hybrid medium pacer or a hybrid spinner, so I'm not one or the other."

ADHD has made Howell stand out from the crowd, just like in school… but this time for the better.

While Howell's mindset clearly has its upsides, he is up front about the fact he still has to prepare for triggers that may distract him.

"There are times when I'm looking at the crowd," he says. "I'm watching the big screen, my eyes will look up, and then I'll forget the captain's telling me to move in that direction or this direction."

The good news is that Howell feels changing rooms are becoming more inclusive of people's differences.

He said: "In the cricket world we've definitely progressed since I started playing. Now I feel very lucky to be part of changing rooms where people can have an open conversation about things and not be too offended if someone thinks this or thinks that and if someone is out of line, then people generally will be called out."

This follows a report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket in June that said racism, sexism, classism and elitism are "widespread" in English and Welsh cricket.

ECB chair Richard Thompson responded by saying cricket would "reset" following the report and Howell's experience could be the hope that's required for future players.

That is not to say everything is perfect for cricketers who are neurodivergent.

"There are other neurodivergent cricketers, some who probably haven't publicly said anything about it, but there definitely are a few," he said.

"Naturally, you're worried about people's judgements, aren't you? Because I do believe that a lot of people don't have an understanding of it, and a lot of people may not think it's a 'real thing'.

"It's still something that probably needs to be talked about more and understood."

Understanding around neurodiversity and its impact on sport is growing, but when it comes to role models for the next generation, there are not many.

Howell explained he had been on something of a "rollercoaster" in his mind over the years, but he is clearly now at a point where he can, courageously, speak out about his experience, with one aim… to help others.

As for whether he planned to be a role model, he said: "I didn't at all think about it, no, until I wrote an article for the PCA external-link [Professional Cricketers' Association] during the Covid year.

"From that article, I got a lot of people writing to me through Instagram message and some emails, Facebook message, and a lot of them were cricketers.

"It just made me feel really good and that wasn't my plan. To see that a lot of people go through similar stuff, it was quite humbling.

"I wouldn't say I'm an active role model, but I definitely see myself as someone who can help in the position I'm in."

Benny Howell was part of the Hampshire side that made Finals Day in the T20 Blast this season

The common neurodivergent contradiction of being able to hyper-focus and lose concentration is not lost on Howell. He feels it probably comes down to motivation, but this "spiky profile" is clearly a force for good for both Howell and his team.

He has become a shining sporting example of how dramatically things can improve, from a self-confessed troubled child to a unique, confident cricketer performing in front of thousands.

He is obviously determined but very measured too.

His advice to others?

"Find time to reflect and understand yourself and then have a plan and strategies to be able to deal with times when it does become challenging," he said.

"If you find the thing that you love where you can do it is a job - fantastic."

Howell wants the next generation of neurodivergent sports stars to be aware that neurodivergence can, at times, be a positive, saying: "I am not ashamed.

"One thing I found that really helped me through school, even though I did struggle, was my obsession (my ADHD trait that was a positive). For me it was sport and cricket."

Despite the Phoenix's difficulties in The Hundred this year, Howell is looking forward and is still as ambitious as when he was a child practising for "hours and hours" in cricket nets.

He added: "I still have a belief to play for England. I know I'm 34, but if I can find a way of dominating the next year or two, then why not?"