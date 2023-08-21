Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jamie Smith has scored two centuries and three half-centuries in the County Championship this season

Surrey all-rounder Tom Lawes, batter Jamie Smith and bowler Dan Worrall have all signed new "multi-year" contracts.

The trio helped the Kia Oval club win the County Championship Division One title last year.

Both right-armer Lawes, 20, and Smith, 23, came through Surrey's talent pathway while Worrall, 32, joined from Gloucestershire ahead of last season.

The fast bowler, who has played three one-day internationals for Australia, has 77 wickets in 19 Surrey matches.

Lawes has taken 48 first-class wickets at an average of 21.72 while right-handed batter Smith has scored 2,690 first-class runs at an average of 39.55.

He is Surrey's leading run-scorer in Division One this season with 669 runs in 11 games.

"Dan has been a model professional since joining Surrey and adds a huge amount on and off the pitch," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club website. external-link

"Tom and Jamie have been a part of the club since an early age and are shining examples of how we develop players through our talent pathway."

Surrey have not disclosed the length of the trio's new deals.