The Hundred women's competition, Emirates Old Trafford Northern Superchargers 107-8 (100 balls): Armitage 46 (43), Davidson-Richards 27 (26); Wellington 2-17, Bryce 2-19 Manchester Originals 108-7 (99 balls): Wellington 33* (26) Bryce 32 (27); Wareham 3-7 Originals win by three wickets Scorecard Table

Northern Superchargers' chances of qualifying automatically for the Hundred final suffered a blow after a three-wicket defeat by Manchester Originals at Old Trafford.

Amanda-Jade Wellington's unbeaten 33 from 26 balls saw Originals over the line with one ball remaining.

Hollie Armitage earlier hit 46 from 43 balls as Superchargers posted 107-8.

The defeat means Superchargers stay second and two points behind leaders Southern Brave with one game left.

They are already assured of a top-three finish along with Brave, with the team finishing in top spot progressing directly to next week's final.

Originals were already eliminated but their second win of the tournament moves them up to fifth.

What else do you need to know?

Superchargers lost five wickets for 11 runs in the space of 15 balls, going from 93-2 to 104-8, with just three players reaching double figures.

Manchester Originals captain Sophie Ecclestone batted with a runner after suffering a calf injury while bowling, but faced just one ball before being run out for one.

Wellington and Kathryn Bryce (32 from 27) put on 65 runs for the sixth wicket to set the platform for victory after Originals slipped to 40-5.

Georgia Wareham impressed with the ball for Superchargers, taking 3-7 from 20 balls.

'It was a stressful end' - what they said

Match Hero, Manchester Originals all-rounder Kathryn Bryce: "It was a stressful end, it is never calm when you've got a runner out there! Nobody ever practices it so it is all a bit of entertainment.

"We had a couple of tough games to start with the rain and close losses, but we know we are building something and wanted a couple of strong performances to finish off the tournament.

"Sophie [Ecclestone] is such a big player for us and her to go down was a loss so to take more responsibility on my shoulders was great."

