The Hundred men's competition, Old Trafford Manchester Originals 164-6 (100 balls): Buttler 75 (47); Rashid 4-18 Northern Superchargers 83 all out (76 balls): Hose 15 (6); Harrison 5-11 Manchester Originals won by 81 runs Scorecard . Table .

Calvin Harrison took the best bowling figures in the history of the men's Hundred to help Manchester Originals hammer Northern Superchargers.

The leg-spinner, who only joined Originals on Saturday, claimed 5-11 as Superchargers were dismissed for 83.

That was 81 runs short of the 164-6 posted by Originals, underpinned by Jos Buttler's 75 from 47 balls.

Originals are up to second in the table and will reach the knockouts if they beat Southern Brave on Wednesday.

Superchargers, who have now lost four of their six completed games, cannot qualify for the knockouts and end their campaign at home to Welsh Fire on Tuesday.

What else do you need to know?

Harrison joined Originals on Saturday as a replacement player for Usama Mir, who has been called up by Pakistan.

It was only the fifth five-wicket haul in men's Hundred history. At one stage Harrison was matching the 5-7 taken by fellow Original Fi Morris earlier this year in the women's competition, but the last ball of his spell was hit for four.

He beats the previous record set by Originals bowler Josh Little last year, who took 5-13 against Invincibles.

In a game dominated by spin, Harrison's fellow leg-spinner Adil Rashid took 4-18 for the Superchargers.

Buttler's 75 was his highest score in The Hundred. He is the leading run scorer in this year's men's competition with 253, well ahead of Heinrich Klaasen in second on 189.

Originals' 81-run win is the third-largest margin of victory in terms of runs in the history of the men's Hundred.

'We're picking up momentum' - what they said

Match hero Calvin Harrison: "It was great to be back among the guys and be back in the tournament. It's been unbelievable so far. It was nice to get a win first game back in.

"We're definitely picking up momentum going into a crucial stage. It was a big two games for us, this one and the next one to finish off the group.

"I saw this as a great opportunity. It was disappointing to miss out at the beginning but to come back in and get back out on this stage and do what I'm doing is great.

"I didn't even realise it was the best figures in Hundred history - excellent!"

