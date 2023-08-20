Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eddie Byrom signed a two-year contract extension with Glamorgan in July

MetroBank One Day Cup; The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Somerset 298-7 (50 overs): Umeed 116; Kellaway 3-49 Glamorgan 301-8 (47.1 overs): Byrom 108, Carlson 75, Root 74*; Umeed 3-31 Glamorgan (2 pts) won by two wickets Scorecard

A first limited-overs hundred from Eddie Byrom steered Glamorgan to a two wicket victory against his former side Somerset.

Byrom's 108, 75 from Kiran Carlson and 74 not out from Billy Root took Glamorgan to their target of 299 with 17 balls to spare despite a late collapse.

Andy Umeed's 116 helped Somerset to 298-7 in 50 overs. Umeed then took 3-31 to put the result in doubt until the end.

Glamorgan's chances of reaching the last eight had disappeared when Worcestershire and Gloucestershire won their matches two days previously.

Somerset made a rapid start after choosing to bat, with teenager George Thomas smashing 41 off 28 balls in a stand of 60 with Umeed before pulling Timm van der Gugten to mid on.

Lewis Goldsworthy (36) shared in a partnership of 113 with Umeed at five an over, but his departure saw the start of a slide as teenage spinner Ben Kellaway (3-49) claimed his fourth three-wicket haul in six matches and the visitors kept the boundary count down.

Umeed finished just short of his career-best, with some elegant straight shots bringing him nine fours and three sixes.

Somerset finally found the acceleration they needed in the final five overs, as Danny Lamb hit 41 off 27 balls and George Bartlett finished on 35 not out.

The home side kept up their momentum after the interval as Sam Northeast and Colin Ingram were back in the pavilion inside two overs, dismissed by Jack Brooks and Ned Leonard.

Carlson led the counter-attack in style, going hard at everything offered by the inexperienced home attack with his 75 coming off just 57 balls in a stand of 155 with Byrom as the visitors raced well ahead of the required rate.

Carlson was caught off Danny Lamb but his dismissal and a rain-break were not enough to put any pressure on Glamorgan's progress as Root and Byrom took advantage of the rookie bowlers, Byrom reaching three figures off only 94 balls.

He eventually fell for 108, bowled charging at occasional spinner Umeed while Ned Leonard bowled Kellaway for nought.

The tension mounted as Alex Horton was caught off Lewis Goldsworthy for nine, with Umeed's gentle off-breaks accounting for Zain Ul Hassan and Van der Gugten.

12 runs were needed when the eighth wicket fell and a shock reversal was on the cards, but Andy Gorvin and Root kept their nerve with Gorvin clipping a boundary off Ned Leonard to seal the result.