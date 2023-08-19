Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred men's competition, Ageas Bowl Oval Invincibles 139-7 (100 balls): T Curran 43* (28); Jordan 3-20 Southern Brave 131-7 (100 balls): David 44* (18); T Curran 3-45, Zampa 2-20 Oval Invincibles won by eight runs Scorecard . Table .

Tom Curran starred with bat and ball as Oval Invincibles beat Southern Brave to clinch their place in the men's knockout stages of The Hundred.

The Invincibles all-rounder hit 43 from 28 balls to lift the visitors from 90-7 to 139-7, before taking three wickets at the Ageas Bowl.

Jason Roy (28) had got Invincibles off to a good start before he was bowled by Chris Jordan, who took 3-20.

Tim David's big hitting came too late for the Brave who finished on 131-7.

Invincibles restored a four-point lead at the top of the table and their place in the Lord's final will be confirmed if Manchester Originals fail to beat Northern Superchargers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brave stay third and face the Originals in their final group game as they battle to qualify for the Eliminator.

What else do you need to know?

England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed impressed for Southern Brave. The 19-year-old showed good control and finished with 1-14 from his 20 balls.

All three of Jordan's wickets were bowled as he first cleaned up Roy before castling Heinrich Klaasen and Sam Billings in the space of three balls.

Brave fast bowler Tymal Mills took a stunning one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Sam Curran. The left-am paceman stuck out his right arm at full stretch and plucked it from the air.

With Invincibles struggling at 100-7 after 82 balls, Tom Curran hit four fours and two sixes from the last 13 balls of the innings to drag his side to a competitive total.

Southern Brave managed only 11 boundaries before David hit four of the last five balls for six, with the result already decided, to ruin Tom Curran's figures and boost the home side's net run-rate.

'Stay still and swing hard' - what they said

Match hero Tom Curran: "It's a big win so we're really pleased with that.

"It's hit or miss at the end there. Just stay still and swing hard! But when it comes off like today, it's really valuable.

"I think we bowled really well because the wicket got better under lights. When they bowled, they bowled that heavy length and it skidded on.

"You come to these tournaments to try to qualify. It makes it that much more special to finish top and go straight through to the final."

Invincibles captain Sam Billings talking to Sky Sports: "We didn't want it to go on till Monday and wanted to get everyone fit and ready for that game next Sunday.

"Really great effort from the boys and we've deserved it. We've played some really great cricket."

You can watch Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August. More details.