The Hundred men's competition, Trent Bridge: Trent Rockets 162-6 (100 balls): Munro 34 (17), Hain 30 (21); Milne 2-24 Birmingham Phoenix 116-9 (100 balls): Smith 38 (22); Sams 3-17 Trent Rockets won by 46 runs Scorecard ; Table

Trent Rockets men boosted their chances of defending the Hundred title with a 46-run victory that knocked out bottom side Birmingham Phoenix.

On a tricky, two-paced pitch at Trent Bridge, Rockets were lifted to 162-6 by 34 from Colin Munro and Sam Hain's 30.

Though Jamie Smith looked fluent for 38, Phoenix were left with too much to do when he was lbw to Matt Carter and eventually stumbled to 116-9.

Rockets move to second, but have played one game more than most of the rest.

With seven points, the Rockets have got to win their last game, against Oval Invincibles on Monday, and hope other results go their way.

Phoenix, beaten finalists two years ago, remain at the foot of the table and will conclude their campaign against London Spirit on Thursday.

What else do you need to know?

Phoenix won the toss and chose to bowl first, but this is the third men's Hundred game at Trent Bridge this season where the team batting first has won

England batter Joe Root took a superb diving catch on the long-on boundary to dismiss his international team-mate Moeen Ali

While fielding for Phoenix, Ben Duckett was on the microphone for BBC Two and was asked to commentate for one delivery - which resulted in Daniel Sams being caught on the mid-wicket boundary by Will Smeed

Between them, Rockets spinners Ish Sodhi and Matt Carter bowled 40 deliveries, taking a combined three wickets for 37 runs

Australian left-armer Daniel Sams picked up 3-17 for the Rockets, including two wickets in two balls

Phoenix only hit three boundaries after the end of the 25-ball powerplay

'It helps when you know you have to win' - what they said

Rockets batter Colin Munro told BBB Two: "It was awesome. We came out today knowing it was must-win and we have to win the next one. It was a great crowd and they got us over the line.

"We weren't shocked to be batting first. It doesn't matter what you do, you just have to do it well.

"It helps when you know you have to win. It puts you in the frame of mind knowing that whatever you do you have to do it well. We have to go to The Oval and do exactly what we did tonight."

Phoenix batter Jamie Smith: "It was a tough day for us. Rockets were better than us with the bat, ball and in the field and deserved the win.

"The wind affected some of our fielding at times. It can also help with the batting if you hit with the wind.

"It's disappointing. You go into a tournament hoping to get through and win, but we haven't done that."