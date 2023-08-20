Last updated on .From the section Counties

Joe Weatherley (pictured) singled out Ian Holland among his praise for Hampshire's bowlers after their win over Surrey

Hampshire made it six wins out of seven and secured a home draw in the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup with an eight-wicket win over Surrey in the local derby at Guildford.

Joe Weatherley scored 100 and Fletcha Middleton hit 78 as the visitors moved five points clear of fourth-placed Nottinghamshire and stayed two behind leaders Leicestershire with a match in hand in Group A.

Ian Holland took 5-35 and Scott Currie claimed 3-36 as bottom side Surrey were bowled out for 203, with Ryan Patel reaching 78, before Hampshire passed the target in 33.2 overs.

Worcestershire, who won by eight wickets against Sussex, joined Gloucestershire in going through by virtue of Northamptonshire's four-wicket defeat by Derbyshire, who passed the target of 201 with six balls left and the benefit of Sam Conners' 3-32.

'We tried for a 10-wicket win'

Having completed his century from 100 balls, Weatherley praised Hampshire for playing "brilliantly" throughout their One-Day Cup campaign so far.

"Fletch and I were trying our best to make it a 10-wicket win," the 26-year-old told BBC Radio Solent of the openers.

"It wasn't straightforward - we knew they were under par and wanted to set up a platform. It was a clinical performance, set up by the bowlers.

"Fletch played beautifully and it was just nice to spend time in the middle. For the most part, I was playing second fiddle."

At a balmy New Road, Worcestershire's Azhar Ali finished on 74 off 76 balls, sharing 82 with Gareth Roderick (41) and forming a potent partnership with Kashif Ali, who reached 53 from 26 deliveries.

Kashif Ali had struck 88 off 36 balls in his team's win at Derbyshire on Friday, and he recaptured that form before settling the contest in fitting style with a six.

Player of the match Josh Baker took 3-35 for a side who eclipsed Sussex's 190 in 26.4 overs, the away side struggling to 19-3 and 77-5 after surprisingly opting to bat first.

Worcestershire will have to move the date of their quarter-final back by two days if they finish second or third in Group B because they are scheduled to host New Zealand in a T20 warm-up on 25 August.

Leicestershire close in on final four

Leicestershire's six-wicket win over Yorkshire at Grace Road meant they lead Group A, but Hampshire could take top spot if they win against Kent on Tuesday and better their net run rate along the way.

Group B leaders Warwickshire will have to wait to discover their fate in the next stage after their perfect record ended with a nerve-shredding one-run loss to Durham at Edgbaston.

Peter Handscomb's 61 was the Australian's third consecutive One-Day Cup half-century for the Foxes, while Wiaan Mulder contributed 51 as Leicestershire, who had already reached the knockout round, eclipsed the required 184 with 46 balls remaining.

Ed Barnard's 161 was the highlight of a thrilling Warwickshire chase of 338, with Will Rhodes recording 66 off 65 balls and Migael Pretorius taking 4- 50 for Durham.

Lancashire's final group stage match at Nottinghamshire on Tuesday could be decisive for both teams after Middlesex fell 10 runs short of their total of 303 at Lord's.

George Lavelle hit 72 and Matthew Hurst finished on 66, while Josh Bohannon reached 62.

George Lavelle's 72 off 53 balls was part of a win for Lancashire at Middlesex that puts them third in Group A and within sight of the knockout stage

Kent boosted their hopes of progressing with a 60-run win over Essex in the 'Battle of the Bridge' at the Spitfire Ground, Jack Leaning hitting 10 fours and four sixes to amass 137 not out.

The hosts ended their 50 overs on 287-8, then bowled Essex out for 227 after 44.5 overs, Grant Stewart, Hamidullah Qadri, Matt Parkinson and Leaning each taking two wickets.

Joe and Jaydn Denly made history as the first uncle-and-nephew team-mates for Kent, and 17-year-old celebrated Jaydn with 37 off 46, taking an early run-out and catch.

Player of the match Leaning acknowledged his team will be playing "knockout cricket" in their must-win final group-stage match against Hampshire on the Isle of Wight.

"We thought it was more towards a 300 pitch," Leaning told BBC Radio Essex. "Jaydn just looks like he's made for professional cricket.

"He's got the borderline-arrogant cockiness of someone who's played for years, which is really important for young kids coming into the team, to really back themselves.

"He's going to make mistakes but the way he played today was really mature."

The elder Denly praised Leaning as "sensational". "He played one of the best knocks he's ever played," he added.

"To strike it like that was really phenomenal. It's been building for a while - he's been in a really good place with his batting in this competition and he just hasn't kicked on.

"Thankfully, he was able to do that today. He got us to a really competitive score and then, as a bowling unit, the spinner especially was fantastic.

"I was more nervous for Jaydn's first couple of games because you want him to look the part and not look out of his depth.

"He's a really promising all-round cricketer with the ball and in the field, where he got a run-out and a great catch. I'm chuffed to bits for him."

Andrew Umeed's 116 was not enough to spare Somerset a two-wicket defeat at home to Glamorgan after contributing to a score of 298-7, the visitors counting on 108 from Eddie Byrom but joining their opponents in being unable to qualify.

Tuesday's Fixtures

Group A:

Chelmsford: Essex v Surrey

Newport (IOW): Hampshire v Kent

Radlett: Middlesex v Yorkshire

Nettleworth: Nottinghamshire v Lancashire

Group B:

Derby: Derbyshire v Somerset

Cardiff: Glamorgan v Northamptonshire

Bristol: Gloucestershire v Durham

Hove: Sussex v Warwickshire

Friday 25 August - Quarter-Finals

Second, Group A v Third. Group B

Second, Group B v Third. Group A

Tuesday 29 August - Semi Finals

Winner, Group A v Winner, Quarter-Final 1

Winner, Group B v Winner, Quarter-Final 2

Saturday 16 September - Final (Trent Bridge)