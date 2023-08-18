Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred men's competition, Lord's London Spirit 160-6 (100 balls): Rossington 53 (30), Wade 42 (22); Rashid 2-18, Topley 2-20 Northern Superchargers 147-7 (balls): Brook 44 (24); Bopara 4-21, Dawson 2-19 London Spirit won by 13 runs Scorecard . Table .

Ravi Bopara took 4-21 as London Spirit claimed a crucial 13-run win over Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

With Spirit defending 160 at Lord's, the former England all-rounder took three wickets in nine balls before returning to dismiss the visitors' key man Harry Brook (44 off 24 balls).

Brook had led Superchargers' recovery from 56-4 but they fell away after his dismissal and finished on 147-7.

Opener Adam Rossington (53 off 30) earlier spearheaded the Spirit innings.

The victory lifts Spirit up to fourth in the table, a point off the top three, while Superchargers are a further point back in fifth.

With just three points between second and last, every team in the men's competition still has a chance to progress to the knockout stages.

What else do you need to know?

England's Zak Crawley opened for Spirit and after failing to get off the mark from his first seven balls, he hit the next three for four before being dismissed by Reece Topley.

Adil Rashid was the pick of the Superchargers bowlers. He took the key wickets of Rossington and Dan Lawrence to finish with figures of 2-18 from his 20 balls.

Adam Lyth's innings lasted just 14 balls but it was very eventful. In that time he hit two fours, two sixes and was dropped three times before offering a fourth chance and being caught for 26.

Bopara dropped the first of those catches before his match-winning spell. Nathan Ellis dropped the third, a simple chance in the deep, but took a fantastic catch late in the game to remove Adam Hose (33 off 26).

Brook played some wonderful shots in his innings but, with rain starting to fall and Superchargers behind on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, he was caught on the boundary chasing quick runs. As it was the match was played to its conclusion despite the rain.

'It was must win' - what they said

Match Hero Bopara: "It was nice until the rain came and we thought we would have to bowl 20 balls with a wet ball. But it was a great game. All the games in this tournament have been close and tonight felt close as well.

"This bowling attack has played so many games at Lord's so we know these wickets can be tacky and the slower balls do work, but you can't be too predictable. It was a must-win for us today."

You can watch Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August. More details.