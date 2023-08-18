Close menu

The Hundred 2023: Northern Superchargers beat London Spirit to reach knockouts

By Tom MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Phoebe Litchfield hitting a shot
Phoebe Litchfield top-scored for Superchargers with 38 from 34 balls
The Hundred women's competition, Lord's
London Spirit 135-7 (100 balls): Kerr 60 (32), Gibson 24 (17); Higham 1-14
Northern Superchargers 136-6 (99 balls): Litchfield 38 (34), Rodrigues 30 (20); Glenn 3-19, Kerr 2-24
Superchargers win by won by four wickets
Scorecard. Table.

Northern Superchargers sealed their place in the knockout stages of The Hundred with a nervy four-wicket win over London Spirit, who are eliminated.

Kate Cross hit the winning runs with the penultimate ball of the match, but only after Tara Norris dropped a routine catch fielding at cover.

Amelia Kerr earlier hit a punchy 60 from 32 balls to help Spirit hit 135-7.

The win also sends Southern Brave through to the knockouts and eliminates Manchester Originals.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport