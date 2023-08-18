Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Phoebe Litchfield top-scored for Superchargers with 38 from 34 balls

The Hundred women's competition, Lord's London Spirit 135-7 (100 balls): Kerr 60 (32), Gibson 24 (17); Higham 1-14 Northern Superchargers 136-6 (99 balls): Litchfield 38 (34), Rodrigues 30 (20); Glenn 3-19, Kerr 2-24 Superchargers win by won by four wickets Scorecard . Table .

Northern Superchargers sealed their place in the knockout stages of The Hundred with a nervy four-wicket win over London Spirit, who are eliminated.

Kate Cross hit the winning runs with the penultimate ball of the match, but only after Tara Norris dropped a routine catch fielding at cover.

Amelia Kerr earlier hit a punchy 60 from 32 balls to help Spirit hit 135-7.

The win also sends Southern Brave through to the knockouts and eliminates Manchester Originals.

