The Hundred women's competition, Lord's London Spirit 135-7 (100 balls): Kerr 60 (32), Gibson 24 (17); Higham 1-14 Northern Superchargers 136-6 (99 balls): Litchfield 38 (34), Rodrigues 30 (20); Glenn 3-19, Kerr 2-24 Superchargers won by four wickets Scorecard . Table .

Northern Superchargers sealed their place in the knockout stages of The Hundred with a nervy four-wicket win over London Spirit, who are eliminated.

Kate Cross hit the winning runs with the penultimate ball of the match, but only after Tara Norris dropped a routine catch fielding at cover.

Amelia Kerr earlier hit a punchy 60 from 32 balls to help Spirit hit 135-7.

The win also sends Southern Brave through to the knockouts and eliminates Manchester Originals.

What else do you need to know?

Phoebe Litchfield top-scored for Superchargers with 38 from 34 balls and becomes the leading run-scorer in the women's competition, with 225 runs in six innings.

Opener Jemimah Rodrigues also hit a lively 30 from 20 balls including five fours to get the Superchargers reply off to a fast start.

Superchargers Wicketkeeper Bess Heath impressed on the day she earned her first England call up, showing some fine glovework to stump Spirit opener Niamh Holland for two, before hitting a sprightly 18 from eight with the bat.

Kerr dominated the Spirit innings, scoring nearly half their total and hitting more boundaries than the rest of the team combined.

Welsh Fire now need just one more point from their final two matches to join Superchargers and Brave in the knockouts, and eliminate Trent Rockets and defending champions Oval Invincibles.

'It's great to be in the Superchargers camp' - what they said

Northern Superchargers' Kate Cross on Sky Sports: "Yeah [I thought I was gone] - nine times out of 10 you're catching that. So I felt a bit for Tara because that meant that the Spirit can't qualify and you could see how disappointed she was.

"But we're just finding ways to win at the minute. So it's great to be in the Superchargers camp."

Match Hero Phoebe Litchfield: "I'm so glad we just got it done in the end. Georgia Wareham, Jemimah [Rodrigues] at the top and then Kate Cross at the end, it was definitely a team win.

"It has been awesome to score runs and win games. I've loved my time at Superchargers. To get into the knockouts is really exciting and I'm really keen to get back down to London and take on whoever we take on."

