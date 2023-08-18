Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Alex Hartley plays for Welsh Fire alongside her childhood coach Claire Nicholas

Welsh Fire's Alex Griffiths and Alex Hartley said the team can be "incredibly proud" of how they have turned their form around in 2023.

Last year Fire's women's team finished last in eighth place, picking up just two points and winning just one game.

But this season they have won four of their six games, and sit second in the table behind Southern Brave with qualification for the finals in reach.

"We can be incredibly proud of the turnaround we have had," said Hartley.

"We could do with Southern Brave losing one so we finish top and go straight through to the final but there is no expectations.

"Welsh Fire should qualify, we have got the team to win in our two remaining games."

Fire face London Spirit this Sunday at Sophia Gardens, with a win ensuring qualification to the finals.

If they fail to beat Spirit it will set up a crucial final game against Northern Superchargers - who currently sit third.

Last time out against Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire's captain Tammy Beaumont broke records.

Beaumont hit the first century in the women's competition, while her spectacular score of 118 is the best in either the men's or women's competition to date.

"It was nuts wasn't it?" said Hartley.

"It was almost like she was playing cricket on a computer game.

"It was unreal wherever they put the field she hit it somewhere else.

"She has been absolutely outstanding for us and really led the team from the front.

"She has spoken about the style of cricket we want to play and she has gone out there and done it herself."

The Hundred has been revolutionary for the women's game, including a new initiative which is installing cricket pitches across Cardiff.

And the players hope their performances can inspire the next generation of cricketers.

Griffiths said: "[Growing up] I was playing boys cricket. It was a lot of just getting peppered and sucking it up really.

"But the stuff that's happening now is way better than what I ever had when I was younger.

"Seeing the kids coming from different parts of the world to watch is really nice and I'm just buzzing about it."

Hartley added: "You can't be what you can't see and when I grew up women weren't playing cricket on the television.

"Now we are every day and every week, I love how many families come to the games and watch because that is what it's about."