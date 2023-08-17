September

21 1st ODI, Mirpur

23 2nd ODI, Mirpur

26 3rd ODI, Mirpur

Both sides then take part in the ICC Men's World Cup, hosted by India, between 5 October and 19 November - before resuming the tour after it.

November

28-2 Dec 1st Test, venue TBC

December

6-10 2nd Test, venue TBC

The sides then travel to New Zealand for three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals.

