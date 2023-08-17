Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred men's competition, Trent Bridge Manchester Originals 181-6 (100 balls): Salt 86 (32); Sams 2-28 Trent Rockets 171-5 (balls): Kohler-Cadmore 64 (42); Tongue 3-32 Manchester Originals won by 10 runs Scorecard . Table .

Phil Salt hit a stunning 86 from 32 balls as Manchester Originals beat Trent Rockets to boost their chances of reaching The Hundred knockout stages.

The England opener hit 12 fours and five sixes in a blistering display, reaching his half-century from 20 balls, to start the Originals innings.

After racing to 112-2 after 45 balls, the Originals slowed considerably after Salt's dismissal and finished on 181-6.

Despite Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 64, the Rockets came up just short on 171-5.

Victory lifts the Originals up to third, level on points with second-placed Southern Brave and two behind leaders Oval Invincibles.

Defending champions Rockets drop to fifth but are just two points back.

What else do you need to know?

Salt's intent was clear from the very first ball of the match as he thumped Luke Wood for four before adding a six and another four in the opening five-ball set.

The Originals opener was dropped on 47 by Sam Cook off the bowling off Ish Sodhi but Cook did eventually make amends, bowling Salt with a slower ball.

England batter Dawid Malan was left out of the Trent Rockets XI with Sam Hain preferred and Joe Root moved up to open the batting.

Root went to his now trademark reverse scoop third ball to hit a one-bounce four but was out for 35 from 23 balls, gloving behind playing the same shot.

After having Alex Hales caught behind with the first legal ball of the Rockets' innings, Josh Tongue came back to remove set batters Kohler-Cadmore and Colin Munro (36 from 22) just when the Rockets looked to have the upper hand.

With only 13 runs to defend in the last set of five, Paul Walter conceded just three to clinch the victory for the Originals.

'It's about peaking at the right time' - what they said

Match Hero Salt: "It was a good wicket and both sides played well. It came down to who held their nerve at the end. It was a good game of cricket.

"A lot of top-order batters have struggled in this competition - maybe it is the ball or pitches, whatever - but it is nice to put my side in a good position.

"Tournament play is about peaking at the time right. Every team will be wanting to play their best cricket at this stage. This year and last year have always been identical. The only difference is we've got Jos [Buttler] this year. Hopefully we'll keep putting one front in front of the other and make the play-offs."

