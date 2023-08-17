Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Four of the five Trent Rockets bowlers took a wicket as they stifled Manchester Originals

The Hundred women's competition, Trent Bridge Manchester Originals 107-5: Dottin 30 (26); Gordon 1-18 Trent Rockets 110-1: Lee 44* (27); Ecclestone 1-34 Rockets win by nine wickets Scorecard . Table

Trent Rockets kept their slim hopes of reaching The Hundred knockout stages alive as they hammered Manchester Originals at Trent Bridge.

Chasing a lowly 108, the Rockets lost just one wicket as they reached their target with 36 balls to spare.

Lizelle Lee (44*) impressed alongside Bryony Smith and then Nat Sciver-Brunt, finishing the match with a six.

Originals had won the toss and chosen to bat, but only Deandra Dottin (30) fired for the visitors.

The Rockets move up to fourth in the table, but are three points short of the knockout places with two games to play.

What else do you need to know?

Katherine Sciver-Brunt returned to the Rockets' line-up after missing the past two matches with a hip injury. Bowling off a shortened run-up and initially in visible discomfort, she dismissed Originals batter Emma Lamb with her eighth delivery. The former England seamer is playing her last tournament before retiring.

Having lost their past two matches batting second, Originals captain Sophie Ecclestone chose to set a total in Nottingham. Her side also shuffled their batting line-up - promoting Fi Morris to number three, only to see her dismissed for just one.

Trent Rockets have won two and lost three of their matches, losing another to rain. They have chased in all five matches they have made it on to the field.

Originals replace their opponents in seventh. While they can still reach the knockout stage they would need to win their remaining two matches and see a number of other fixtures fall in their favour.

'Nice to have a calm game' - what they said

Trent Rockets captain Nat Sciver-Brunt on Sky Sports: "I said at the toss we haven't played our best cricket yet so it was nice to have a calm game. I didn't feel chaotic in the bowling innings and then the openers set it up nicely and I came in and finished it off.

"We've prepared in the same way, we just executed our skills. We didn't do that on Monday against Welsh Fire. It was nice to have bowlers bowling to their plans."

On Katherine Sciver-Brunt: "Injuries are pretty uncertain. She tried a different tactic, having spoken to the physio and doctor before the game, that gave her the best chance to bowl without pain. It was more the striding up than the bowling itself and I know most batters hate her process bowling."

Match hero Bryony Smith: "I've bowled a few tough sets but I'm glad with how it is coming out. We talked about being positive with the bat and taking each ball as it came and not letting the dots build up. That has been our approach throughout the tournament so I'm glad it's come off."

You can watch Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August. More details