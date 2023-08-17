Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland's Mark Adair fails to hit a 6 off the last ball of the game to win and draw last year's series against India

Three-match T20 series: Ireland v India Venue: Malahide, County Dublin Dates: 18, 20 and 23 August Coverage: Preview, text commentary and reports on the BBC Sport website

Ireland captain Paul Stirling believes his team can play their "best cricket" as underdogs against world number one side India in the three-match T20 series at Malahide.

Ireland go into the matches having qualified for next year's T20 World Cup last month.

"It's the start of our adventure to the World Cup," Stirling told BBC Sport NI.

"We know the players and the standard of cricket that we are going to come up against.

"The standard of cricket they play all year in terms of the IPL for such a long time and in the national team is obviously as good as it gets.

"But at the same time I think that the pressure when you're in the underdog scenario, like we are for this week, can release you to play your best cricket."

Ireland hosted India in a two-match T20 series last year at the same venue, with the visitors securing a 2-0 victory over Ireland.

In the decisive second match, the tourists narrowly edged Ireland to take the series by just four runs.

A second-wicket partnership of 176 between Deepak Hooda (104) and Sanju Samson (77) - a world T20 record - helped India to a formidable 225-7.

"I remember last year really well, it was such a buzz going on," Stirling recalled.

"We're looking to put in another shift where we can maybe make another upset like that happen.

"I remember Mark Adair needed to hit a boundary off the last ball to have a famous victory, so again we do know how tough it's going to be.

"I think it's just nice for the team to get back and play on home soil, a place that we are very much used to playing at and where results could have been very special over the last number of years."

India's Deepak Hooda celebrates his 100 against Ireland at Malahide

Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah returns as captain this week having been ruled out of action for nearly a year due to a recurring back injury.

The visitors will be determined to bounce back after a 3-2 series defeat by West Indies last week.

For Ireland, having booked their place at the T20 World Cup, this series represents a chance to test themselves against the best side in the world at T20 cricket.

"For us the build up begins now, it's a really important period, it'll be thick and fast," Stirling added.

"June won't be that terribly far away. We're going to finish our summer here and be into a number of tours no doubt coming up and all of a sudden we'll be in the United States and the West Indies.

"We'll be looking to be in the best place possible come June, so again our plans and our focus will turn towards that.

"It's very different [against India] to what we came up against two weeks ago in the World Cup qualifiers in Scotland.

"Very much a lot of pressure in every game and certainly favourites going into most of them but that's flipped coming up this week and we're just looking forward to seeing what we can deliver with that freedom."