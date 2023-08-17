Last updated on .From the section Counties

Tom Prest hit his second century in limited-overs cricket for Hampshire against Yorkshire

Hampshire stayed firmly in the hunt for at least a quarter-final place in the One-Day Cup after Tom Prest's splendid century carried them to a huge 177-run win over Yorkshire in Group A.

Prest hit 105 and together with 19-year-old Joseph Eckland's career-best 72, their 125-run partnership super-charged Hampshire's total of 311-6.

Yorkshire's reply never recovered from a shambolic start, when three wickets went down in the first four overs, as they slumped to 130 all out, leaving Hampshire level on points with leaders Leicestershire with two games to play.

Nottinghamshire were indebted to Matthew Montgomery and last man Dane Paterson as they pulled off a superb chase against Kent to clinch a one-wicket win off the penultimate ball of the match and snap their recent losing run.

Surrey's miserable competition continued as they suffered a fourth defeat in five completed games in their 10-wicket humbling by Lancashire at Guilford.

In the one match in Group B, David Bedingham's run-out seem to de-rail Durham's innings as they slumped to a six-wicket defeat by Somerset at Gosforth.

Hampshire prove far too strong for Tykes

York Cricket Club staged the key game of the day in Group A where Yorkshire were hoping to move level on points with second-placed Hampshire in the race for a top-three finish, with the visitors eyeing Leicestershire at the top.

After putting the visitors in, Yorkshire took early control with in-form skipper Nick Gubbins (30) among the victims as Hampshire reached 94-3 from 23 overs.

When Aneurin Donald fell to an excellent diving catch at mid-wicket by Finlay Bean off Ben Mike (3-84), Hampshire had only 108 on the board as Eckland walked out to join Prest.

But the pair hit the accelerator as England Under-19 batter Eckland unfurled an array of lovely strokes on his way to a maiden half-century in only his fourth List A match.

They added a List-A record against Yorkshire of 125 off 104 balls for the fifth wicket before Eckland skied a catch off Matthew Revis for a 55-ball 72 that contained 11 stylish fours.

Prest powered on to help set another best against the Tykes in limited-overs games for the sixth wicket as he added 74 off 44 deliveries with Felix Organ (32 not out).

That took the total past 300 and Prest to a second List A ton, sealed in style with a six to go with his 10 fours.

Faced with immediate scoreboard pressure, Yorkshire's reply swiftly floundered.

Harry Duke pulled his second ball to long-leg for a duck off Dom Kelly (2-22) before Ian Holland (3-12) nipped out three more batters, and Kelly another, to leave Yorkshire 36-5.

Two more wickets quickly followed to leave them on 36-7 and facing the real prospect of making their lowest ever total in List A cricket.

But the final four batters - Matthew Revis (23), Dom Bess (24), Ben Coad (16 not out) and Dom Leech (23) - at least helped them avoid that ignominy, taking the total beyond 100 before Leech was last out to end the suffering.

Marvellous Montgomery helps Notts hold nerve in dramatic win over Kent

At Canterbury, Kent's in-form Daniel Bell-Drummond and fellow opener Ben Compton put on 138 for the first wicket - their second consecutive century stand - before Compton drove a return catch to slow-left armer Liam Patterson-White for 59.

From then on the hosts lost their way with Bell-Drummund out 14 balls later for 79 and only captain Jack Leaning and Grant Stewart getting past 20 as Kent ended on 259-9, losing nine wickets for 121 with Lyndon James claiming 4-45.

Notts made measured progress in pursuit of their target of 260 as they reached 130-3 with skipper Haseeb Hameed and Montgomery well set.

But Nathan Gilchrist produced a gem to clip the top of Hameed's off stump for 27 as four wickets fell for 51 as Kent stormed back.

Crucially Montgomery stood firm, reaching a determined half-century, and when Tom Loten was removed by Matt Parkinson, Notts needed 35 with one wicket left.

Dane Paterson offered terrific support to get the equation down to seven off the last over.

After Montgomery took a single off the first ball, Paterson lofted the next back over Grant Stewart's head for four, leaving two needed off four balls.

Paterson scrambled a single to guarantee a tie before Montgomery coolly reverse-lapped the fifth ball to the fence at deep third man to finish unbeaten on 92 and seal a brilliant win as Notts ended their three-game losing streak.

Lancashire pulverise sorry Surrey

Keaton Jennings notched up 3,000 runs in List A cricket during his innings against Surrey

Surrey, with only one win so far, must be counting down the days to when this competition is over.

Put in by Lancashire, themselves with only one victory, the home side were soon in trouble at Guilford as Will Williams removed openers Dom Sibley and Ryan Patel inside seven overs.

Williams then removed Ben Geddes and Cameron Steel in successive balls to put himself on a hat-trick before finishing with best List A figures of 4-30 as Surrey crumbled from 51-2 to 153 all out.

Lancashire's openers George Bell (78 not out) and Keaton Jennings (76 not out) put Surrey's sorry effort in perspective with a clinical assault on their target.

With Bell's dreamy timing and Jennings' belligerence, the pair dismantled the home attack, racing to 157 in 22 overs to seal a thumping win and maintain their outside hopes of a quarter-final place.

Durham self-destruct against Somerset

George Thomas' efforts with both ball and bat were key features of Somerset's win over Durham

Durham were making fairly serene progress against Somerset when the run-out of Bedingham (35) acted like a wrecking ball to their innings.

Alex Lees nudged Jack Brooks down to fine leg and called Bedingham through for a second run only to hesitate and send his partner back.

Bedingham's desperate dive for his crease failed to beat the throw from debutant Fin Hill as James Rew flattened the stumps.

Lees followed at the start of the next over for 63 as eight wickets tumbled for 47 runs in 16 overs, Durham sliding from 134-2 to 181 all out as brothers Josh and George Thomas both claimed career-best hauls of 3-40 and 2-42 respectively.

Somerset never looked troubled in their chase with George Thomas and Andy Umeed posting a half-century opening stand before George Bartlett steered them home with 55 off 38 balls.