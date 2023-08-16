Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred women's competition, Ageas Bowl Southern Brave 132-4 (100 balls): Wyatt 43 (33), Mandhana 39 (32); Arlott 2-22 Birmingham Phoenix 129-8 (balls): A Jones 34 (23), Burns 29 (21); Adams 2-25 Southern Brave won by three runs Scorecard . Table .

Southern Brave moved back to the top of the table with victory over winless Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

An opening stand of 84 between Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana got the Brave off to a good start at the Ageas Bowl.

Phoenix fought back on a slow, turning surface to restrict them to 132-4.

The visitors were going well before the run out of Amy Jones derailed the chase and, after Erin Burns' late flurry, the Brave held on for a win that lifts them above Welsh Fire at the summit.

After a fourth win in a row, Brave are now on the brink of securing a top-three finish and qualification for the knockout stages, with fourth-placed Oval Invincibles unable to catch them.

Manchester Originals and London Spirit need to win all their remaining games just to match Brave's current points tally.

What else do you need to know?

Mandhana overtook Tammy Beaumont to become the leading run-scorer in the women's competition, with 224 runs in six innings.

After losing Mandhana to the 70th ball of the innings, Brave scored only 38 runs from the last 30 balls of their innings.

Issy Wong was left out of the Birmingham Phoenix side. The England fast bowler has struggled for rhythm this summer and a Phoenix statement said she would be working on her run up with the bowling coach.

Abtaha Maqsood replaced Wong and was one of three leg-spinners in the Phoenix side, alongside Hannah Baker and Katie Levick. However, Levick was the only one to take a wicket.

Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell and Anya Shrubsole each took two wickets for Brave, while young spinner Kalea Moore also impressed in taking 1-24.

Bouchier ran out Amy Jones with a brilliant throw from the deep, having dismissed Welsh Fire's Laura Harris in similar fashion earlier in the tournament,

'Winning the small moments' - what they said

Match Hero, Southern Brave batter Danni Wyatt on BBC Two: "Smriti and I are very different. We don't really talk much out in the middle, we just keep it very simple and she's so laid back which makes me love batting with her."

Southern Brave batter Smriti Mandhana on BBC Two: "It was amazing, the crowd was into it and when you come out on top in those close games, it's pretty special.

"When the pressure is on and the crowd is cheering for you, that really helps you keep going and get over the line."

Southern Brave captain Anya Shrubsole on Sky Sports: "We're finding ways to win and people contribute all the way through. That top three have been brilliant. Lauren's set of five at the end was outstanding.

"You look at little things like that that make the difference, Maia Bouchier's run out as well. We just seem to be winning those small moments."

