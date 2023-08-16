Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Samuels (left) had a controversial career, serving a two-year suspension and being banned from bowling three times

Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been found guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code.

Samuels was found to have broken rules in four areas relating to his participation in the 2019 Abu Dhabi-based T10 league.

An independent tribunal is yet to decide on an appropriate punishment.

The 42-year-old won the T20 World Cup twice with West Indies and was the team's top scorer in both finals.

Samuels was found to have failed to disclose the receipt of a payment, gift or other benefit "that could bring the participant or sport of cricket into disrepute" and of disclosing hospitality worth more than $750.

He was also found guilty of failing to co-operate, and of obstructing or delaying the investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant, having been charged by cricket's world governing body in 2021.

Samuels played 71 Tests and 207 one-day internationals and 67 Twenty20 internationals for West Indies before retiring from professional cricket in November 2020.

During his controversial career, Samuels was banned from cricket for two years between 2008 and 2010 for passing information to a bookmaker in a one-day series in India in 2007.

In an unrelated punishment, he was suspended from bowling his off-spin three times by the ICC for having a suspect action.

His first offence in 2008 earned him a two-year ban, while he was banned from bowling quicker deliveries since 2013, and banned again in 2015.

Samuels also clashed with a number of opponents on the field, including Australia legend Shane Warne, England all-rounder Ben Stokes - with whom he had a long-running battle - and seamer Graham Onions.