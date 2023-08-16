Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Leg spinner Ben White made his senior T20 debut against South Africa two years ago

Three-match T20 series: Ireland v India Venue: Malahide, County Dublin Dates: 18, 20 and 23 August Coverage: Preview, text commentary and reports on the BBC Sport website

Ireland spinner Ben White says it is "absolutely massive" to be playing world number one side India in the three-match T20 series at Malahide.

India go in as overwhelming favourites but White believes the hosts are capable of pulling off a shock.

"We can beat anyone on our day - you never know what can happen and you have to believe," said the 24-year-old.

"Playing against India at home is huge, they're the best team in the world but we are relishing the challenge."

India won 2-0 when the teams met at the same venue last year but Ireland gave them a scare in the second T20, with the tourists edging it by four runs.

Ireland go into the series buoyed by booking a place at next year's T20 World Cup in last month's qualifying tournament.

White is set to face India - and play an international at Malahide - for the first time if selected for Friday's opener at the Co Dublin venue.

Jasprit Bumrah will skipper India at Malahide on his return from an injury lay-off

A seam bowler in his youth, he was "messing about" with leg-breaks in the nets when his talent was spotted and developed.

White made his T20 debut for Ireland in 2021 and has taken 21 wickets at an average of 22.85.

India are coming off a 3-2 series defeat by West Indies and will be looking to bounce back against the Irish.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah returns to international action after almost a year out with injury to captain India while seamer Prasidh Krishna is also back in the squad.

White is looking forward to testing his skills against players adept at playing spin in India - and taking the wicket of Sanju Samson tops his wish list.

"He's been very good over the last years and they have some very exciting talent in their squad - in truth, I'll be happy with anyone's wicket," he said.

"They are very good players of spin but I don't think I would be more defensive. I'll just be trying to take wickets and attacking.

"Everyone's excited and we'll eliminate pressure by playing the way we do. Every ball is an event and we have to stay one step ahead of them.

"We'll enjoy it - with the big crowd they bring to the ground and they noise they make it should be a great spectacle."