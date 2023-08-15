Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred women's competition, Kia Oval London Spirit 118-9 (100 balls): Gibson 22 (14); Kapp 2-13 Oval Invincibles 97 (100 balls): Kapp 30 (24); A Kerr 3-16 London Spirit won by 21 runs Scorecard . Table.

London Spirit beat defending champions Oval Invincibles by 21 runs for their first win of the 2023 Hundred women's competition.

Spirit successfully defended 118 on a bowler-friendly surface at The Oval.

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr took 3-16, England spinner Charlie Dean 2-20 and seamer Tara Norris 2-19.

Marizanne Kapp top scored with 30 for Invincibles and earlier took 2-13 with the ball as London Spirit's batters also struggled.

Spirit collapsed to 87-9 after a dominant performance from Invincibles' bowlers but a 10th-wicket partnership of 31 between Norris and Lauren Filer proved crucial.

The victory keeps Spirit's narrow qualification hopes alive, having had their first two matches abandoned by the rain, while Invincibles are also scrapping to make the top three with just two wins from six.

What else do you need to know?

Spirit opener Niamh Holland fell second ball of the game to Kapp but her partner Danielle Gibson top-scored with 22 from 14 balls.

England captain Heather Knight made just 10 before she was caught and bowled by Kapp.

Spinners Mady Villiers and Sophia Smale took two wickets each for Invincibles, while 19-year-old Ryana Macdonald-Gay took her wicket tally to eight in this year's competition.

Filer, who made her England debut during the Ashes, hit the only six of Spirit's innings in her vital contribution of 21 from 13 balls.

Spirit's left-arm seamer Tara Norris was named Match Hero for her 2-19 and unbeaten 11.

It is the second time in this year's tournament Oval Invincibles have been bowled out for less than 100, after their 80 all out against Welsh Fire.

'Hopefully we've peaked at the right time' - what they said

London Spirit captain Heather Knight, speaking to Sky Sports: "The way we contained them in the powerplay was awesome, Danielle Gibson was excellent and then Tara Norris backed her up.

"We felt like we've been close to our best. It's hard to find form when you get rained off for the first couple like we did.

"Hopefully it will give the girls plenty of confidence going forward now."

Match Hero, London Spirit's Tara Norris: "Momentum was on our side and Lauren Filer put in a great shift at the end, hitting a few boundaries.

"We definitely had that momentum and our bowlers were clinical.

"Hopefully we've peaked at the right time - we're just hitting our form. We've got a few games left and we're still hoping to qualify."

You can watch The Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August. More details.