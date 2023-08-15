Close menu

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder set for Cricket World Cup after ending ODI retirement

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Ben Stokes will be part of England's World Cup squad after reversing his decision to retire from one-day international cricket.

Stokes is included in the 15-man squad for the series against New Zealand which will also play in the World Cup.

Batters Harry Brook and Ben Duckett have been left out, while pace bowler Jofra Archer will not be fit in time.

Uncapped Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson, 25, is included in a group which will be led by Jos Buttler.

England will defend the trophy in India in October and November having famously won it on home soil four years ago.

Their opening match is against New Zealand - a repeat of the thrilling 2019 final - in Ahmedabad on 5 October.

England squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

England squad for T20 series against New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood.

England can still make changes to their squad for the World Cup up to 28 September, but barring injuries, these 15 players will make the trip.

There are nine survivors from the England squad that won the 50-over World Cup for the first time, including Stokes, who was player of the match in the final.

The all-rounder retired from ODIs in July of last year, saying that playing three formats was "unsustainable". He continued to captain the England Test side and playing in T20 internationals, going on to have a starring role in the final as England lifted the World Cup in the shortest format last November.

As recently as last month he reiterated that he remained retired from ODIs and had planned to use a six-month break from Test cricket to address a long-term left-knee problem.

However, white-ball coach Matthew Mott said captain Buttler would approach Stokes over a return, resulting in his inclusion for the four matches against New Zealand in September and the World Cup that follows.

"The return of Ben Stokes only adds to [the squad's] quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again," said national selector Luke Wright.

Given the issues with his knee, Stokes' role with the ball will be limited, but England have flexibility through all-rounders Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.

His inclusion as a batter squeezes out Yorkshire's Brook, who has done so much to impress across all formats since making his England debut last year.

Archer, 28, bowled the super over in England's final win four years ago, but has been plagued by injuries throughout almost the entire time since.

He has missed all of the home summer with a recurrence of a stress fracture in his elbow and though he has returned to training with Sussex, it was felt that the World Cup has come too soon.

A best-case scenario for Archer would be to travel as one of three reserves, potentially fit to play in the second half of the tournament.

Therefore Atkinson, who has only ever played two List A matches, will provide a high-pace option alongside Mark Wood.

Left-armers Reece Topley and David Willey are also included. For Topley it is another shot at World Cup glory after being ruled out of the last year's T20 triumph with an ankle injury, while Willey finally gets to play in a 50-over World Cup after being omitted from the 2019 squad.

Batters Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Joe Root, as well as spinner Adil Rashid, were part of the contingent that played four years ago.

Buttler will lead at a 50-over World Cup for the first time, having taken over from the retired Eoin Morgan last year. It was Buttler who led England to the T20 title in Australia, making them the first men's side to hold both limited-overs world titles simultaneously.

Now, they are looking to become both the first men's team to defend a 50-over World Cup and first non-host to win it since Australia in 2007.

The ODI series against New Zealand is preceded by four T20s against the Black Caps, beginning on 30 August.

England have named a 15-man squad for that contest, including Atkinson and fellow uncapped pace bowlers Josh Tongue and John Turner. Rehan Ahmed, the 19-year-old leg-spinner, also gets the nod.

Following the series against the Black Caps, England will also play three ODIs against Ireland at the end of September. Given the close proximity of those matches to the World Cup, a number of players will be rested, with a new squad due to be named at a later date.

