Close menu

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder set for Cricket World Cup after ending ODI retirement

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments45

Ben Stokes will be part of England's World Cup squad after reversing his decision to retire from one-day international cricket.

Stokes is included in the 15-man squad for the series against New Zealand which will also play in the World Cup.

Batters Harry Brook and Ben Duckett have been left out, while pace bowler Jofra Archer will not be fit in time.

Uncapped Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson, 25, is included in a group which will be led by Jos Buttler.

England will defend the trophy in India in October and November having famously won it on home soil four years ago.

Their opening match is against New Zealand - a repeat of the thrilling 2019 final - in Ahmedabad on 5 October.

England can still make changes to their squad before the World Cup, but barring injuries, it is likely that these 15 players will make the trip.

There are nine survivors from the England squad that won the 50-over World Cup for the first time, including Stokes, who was player of the match in the final.

The all-rounder retired from ODIs in July of last year, saying that playing three formats was "unsustainable". He continued to captain the England Test side and playing in T20 internationals, going on to have a starring role in the final as England lifted the World Cup in the shortest format last November.

As recently as last month he reiterated that he remained retired from ODIs and had planned to use a six-month break from Test cricket to address a long-term left-knee problem.

However, white-ball coach Matthew Mott said captain Buttler would approach Stokes over a return, resulting in his inclusion for the four matches against New Zealand in September and the World Cup that follows.

"The return of Ben Stokes only adds to [the squad's] quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again," said national selector Luke Wright.

Given the issues with his knee, Stokes' role with the ball could be limited, but England have flexibility through all-rounders Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.

His inclusion as a batter squeezes out Yorkshire's Brook, who has done so much to impress across all formats since making his England debut last year.

Archer, 28, bowled the super over in England's final win four years ago, but has been plagued by injuries throughout almost the entire time since.

He has missed the entire home summer with a recurrence of a stress fracture in his elbow and though he has returned to training with Sussex, it was felt that the World Cup has come too soon.

Therefore Atkinson, who has only ever played two List A matches, will provide a high-pace option alongside Mark Wood.

Left-armers Reece Topley and David Willey are also included. For Topley it is another shot at World Cup glory after being ruled out of the last year's T20 triumph with an ankle injury, while Willey finally gets to play in a 50-over World Cup after being omitted from the 2019 squad.

Batters Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Joe Root, as well as spinner Adil Rashid, were part of the contingent that played four years ago.

Buttler will lead at a 50-over World Cup for the first time, having taken over from the retired Eoin Morgan last year. It was Buttler who led England to the T20 title in Australia, making them the first men's side to hold both limited-overs world titles simultaneously.

Now, they are looking to become both the first men's team to defend a 50-over World Cup and first non-host to win it since Australia in 2007.

The ODI series against New Zealand is preceded by four T20s against the Black Caps, beginning on 30 August.

England have named a 15-man squad for that contest, including Atkinson and fellow uncapped pace bowlers Josh Tongue and John Turner. Rehan Ahmed, the 19-year-old leg-spinner, also gets the nod.

Following the series against the Black Caps, England will also play three ODIs against Ireland at the end of September. Given the close proximity of those matches to the World Cup, a number of players will be rested, with a new squad due to be named at a later date.

England squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

England squad for T20 series against New Zealand: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood.

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by coldupnorth, today at 10:18

    Strange how Zack Crawley opens Test Cricket because of his attacking style (averaging 5/over) and officially they are not concerned about consistency more about his attacking approach. So, gets to a 50 over competition and he can’t get in???

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 10:18

    Cool. Can you open a HYS for the Scotland Rugby World Cup squad announcement as well please. We pay our licence fee north of the border.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 10:16

    Whilst I get it i don't agree with it.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Green, today at 10:15

    Well sure looks like Stokes inclusion has done for Brook ?

  • Comment posted by John Trafik, today at 10:15

    Got Ahmed in the wrong squad, needs to be on the plane to India.

  • Comment posted by LMAV, today at 10:15

    A lot of us posted yesterday that we thought Stokes's inclusion in the squad would be a mistake on medical grounds. I still think it is a mistake, for the same reason.

    • Reply posted by God, today at 10:18

      God replied:
      His personal physician are you.

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 10:14

    Harry Brook, possibly England's most in form player misses out but Roy and an injured Stokes get in? This makes no sense.

    • Reply posted by Ngraft, today at 10:17

      Ngraft replied:
      Brook is in the squad as for Stokes he should concentrate on his fitness and red ball game

  • Comment posted by Dylan , today at 10:14

    No Harry Brook is mental

  • Comment posted by BrocBoyd, today at 10:14

    No Harry Brook is a mistake.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 10:13

    Quite a few surprises here. No Brook, Crawley or Duckett. And the inclusion of Roy also!
    Really think Stokes should get his knee sorted instead of playing in this.

  • Comment posted by Chris C, today at 10:12

    surprised at the omission of Brook...

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 10:12

    Difficult to argue against his inclusion given all that he's done in all formats, particularly the 50 overs, but the guy needs to rehabilitate that knee, he wasn't even a bowler in the ashes.

  • Comment posted by Sid Vicious, today at 10:12

    Why no Brook?

  • Comment posted by jaycee, today at 10:12

    It's a good squad, capable of challenging, although will be very difficult in India. Surprised by the omission of Brook but they does show some strength in depth. Livingstone has a good record over there and is an additional spin option.

  • Comment posted by Callum, today at 10:12

    Feels like a missed opportunity not to include Harry Brook. I'd have also taken Duckett rather than Roy. Other than that, a very strong squad.

  • Comment posted by ben6464, today at 10:12

    How can you possibly leave Brook out?

  • Comment posted by purefootballpundit, today at 10:11

    Would have picked Brook, but it's who for which has me stumped. Probably Malan considering his weakness against spin. But he's got so much credit in the bank. Tough to pick a squad with so many high quality options available.

  • Comment posted by OSGOODWASGOOD , today at 10:09

    Jason Roy not worth a place.
    Why is Harry Brook in the T20 but not the ODI squad? Makes no sense.
    Why is David Willey in the squad?
    Why is Mo in the ODI squad but Will Jacks is not?
    Blind faith in the usual suspects yet again.

    • Reply posted by Sherrif173354, today at 10:11

      Sherrif173354 replied:
      Places for mates....

  • Comment posted by James, today at 10:08

    Stokes's style of play is perfectly suited to the one day side but he should think about putting his own health first.

  • Comment posted by andyblubailey, today at 10:08

    Impressive Squad. Will be difficult to beat.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport