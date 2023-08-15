Close menu

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to come out of ODI retirement for Cricket World Cup

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments53

Ben Stokes pats the World Cup trophy
Ben Stokes was player of the match in the final when England won the World Cup in 2019

Ben Stokes' return to the England one-day side for the defence of the World Cup will be confirmed on Wednesday.

Stokes, 32, will come out of retirement to be named in a 15-man squad for a four-match series against New Zealand in September.

The bulk of that party will form the squad for the World Cup in India in October and November.

Stokes was man of the match in the final when England won the World Cup for the first time in 2019.

The all-rounder retired from one-day internationals last summer, saying that playing three formats was unsustainable.

He continued to lead the England Test team and play in T20 internationals, starring in the final as England lifted the World Cup in the shortest format in Australia in November.

When asked in July if he would play in the 50-over World Cup, Stokes reiterated he was retired.

But in an interview with the Daily Mail, England white-ball coach Matthew Mott said captain Jos Buttler would approach Stokes over reversing that decision. A number of newspaper reports on Monday said Stokes was considering the request.

A quirk of the schedule means England have no Tests until they tour India for five matches between January and March next year.

Stokes had planned to use the gap to address a long-standing left-knee problem, which has severely limited his ability to bowl.

Therefore, his role at the World Cup could largely be as a specialist batter.

England will name their squad for the New Zealand ODIs, played between 8-15 September, at 10:00 BST on Wednesday. They will also name a strong 15-man party for four T20s against the Black Caps, beginning on 30 August.

Following the New Zealand series, England will play three ODIs against Ireland at the end of September. A separate squad for this will be named at a later date.

Because of that series' close proximity to the beginning of the World Cup on 5 October, most of the first-choice players will be rested.

England begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Mott also said England might be willing to take a risk on the fitness of pace bowler Jofra Archer, who has been plagued by injuries since bowling the super over in the thrilling finale four years ago.

England's World Cup squad will have a familiar feel, probably including nine of the squad that was successful on home soil in 2019.

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 19:08

    Great what he will do for the money

    Shame for the poor guy who will lose his place to make at for him.

    He can now pick and choose which games he plays in. Unreal.

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 19:08

    Absolutely the wrong move. Stokes needs to take time out to get fit for Test Match cricket.
    With the depth of batting talent England have, they should not need Stokes for the one day competition.
    A fit Stokes would be an automatic selection but the man can barely walk.

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 19:07

    I think England will suffer from lack of games of 50 overs, due to the Hundred being played at the same time as the One Day cup. England are the reigning world champions but most of the players in the squad have hardly played a 50 over game recently. There just isn't room for the T20, One Day cup and The Hundred. For me the latest format is just rubbish. Bin it now please

  • Comment posted by M MacMillan, today at 19:07

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 19:07

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Marco1987, today at 19:07

    Everyone has the same comments, one of the best in the world but is he fit. Even if he’s just fit to play a few games it will help the team without a doubt

  • Comment posted by Orkneyboy, today at 19:06

    Welcome to HYS all ye armchair experts who are quite happy to tell one of our most successful cricketers what he should or shouldn't be doing from the comfort of the bottom of a beer glass.

    From Day 1, trust in Stokes, he has pulled us out of more holes than any living Englishman and quite a few dead ones.

    50 to win from 4 overs? Who else would you want in a chase for consecutive World cups?

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 19:06

    Will he play tomorrow in the WWC semi?

  • Comment posted by wn87, today at 19:06

    I'd prefer him to get his knee fixed. England have a very strong team even without him.

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 19:06

    If we were in position I think we all love a chance to win another world Cup

  • Comment posted by footyfan94, today at 19:05

    If it wasn't for his knee I'd be ecstatic right now. But the simple fact is he does have a fairly serious issue with his knee which is impacting his bowling and may come to impact his batting if he does not give it proper rest. This was the perfect time for it. We don't have another test this year. He could've had 5 months of proper rest and been back to his best. Long term this is bad news.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 19:04

    More retirements and comebacks than Frank Sinatra

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 19:03

    No, no, no. He needs to get that knee sorted in readiness for the next test matches. We need him as an allrounder. Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game and we need our best player’s fully fit

  • Comment posted by nonbeliever, today at 19:03

    Not prepared to do the Graft but wishes to take the Glory.

  • Comment posted by LMAV, today at 19:03

    Dear Mr Stokes, Please put your foot down and don't do this. We need you fit and thriving for Test Matches. Other players can strive for the tinfoil trophies, we need you for What Really Matters: the Tests.

  • Comment posted by Kinj, today at 19:02

    Superb news 👏. Big boost for the boys and bound to help the batting strength and depth

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 19:01

    Really great asset but is he fit can he deliver, he cant even play in the Hundred and his contribution in the Ashes was a bit weak.

    England have such a good chance to be a legendary squad no room for a weakened player when there is such depth of talent.

    No Stokes for me..

    • Reply posted by coops, today at 19:04

      coops replied:
      He got 400 runs in the Ashes.

  • Comment posted by JP-Julio-Eugenio-Cal, today at 19:00

    It's always the Ben Stokes show, he likes International cricket to be viewed as a soap opera.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 19:00

    Legend

  • Comment posted by Red Prayer Mat, today at 19:00

    Great for English cricket. Next Test in Spring 2024. Let’s give it a good go to defend our title in India ! 👏🏽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌🏽

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:06

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

