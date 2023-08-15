Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Anderson (right) took 5-73 in the first innings against Zimbabwe when he made his Test debut alongside Anthony McGrath (centre) at Lord's in May 2003

England will host Zimbabwe in a one-off men's Test in May 2025, the first time the teams will have faced each other in the format for more than 20 years.

They will play a four-day Test from 28-31 May at a venue yet to be decided.

England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson made his debut the last time they played Zimbabwe in 2003.

It follows talks between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) about forging closer relations between the two sides.

"Zimbabwe has a proud cricket history and has produced world-class players and coaches who have enriched the game across the world," said ECB chief executive Richard Gould.

"We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket and the announcement of this Test against our England men's team is a step in that ambition."

England have played three two-Test series against Zimbabwe in their history, drawing an away series 0-0 in 1996 before 1-0 and 2-0 wins in 2000 and 2003 respectively.

ZC managing director Givemore Makoni added: "The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised.

"The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory.

"This will be a historic tour for everyone involved with cricket in Zimbabwe."