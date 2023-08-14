Close menu

The Hundred 2023: Welsh Fire's Tammy Beaumont hits first century in women's competition

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, women's competition, Sophia Gardens
Welsh Fire 181-3 (100 balls): Beaumont 118 (61)
Trent Rocket: Yet to bat
Scorecard

Tammy Beaumont crashed the first century in The Hundred women's competition with a spectacular 118 for Welsh Fire against Trent Rockets.

The England opener was dropped on 32 and overturned being given out lbw on 75 but otherwise dominated, hitting 20 fours and two sixes in her 61 balls.

Her score is the best in either the men's or women's Hundred and the Fire's 181-3 is also a women's record.

"I don't know what just happened to be honest," she told Sky Sports.

"I just had an absolute day out. It was great to put on a show for the fans."

The knock comes amid an extraordinary summer of form for Beaumont, who hit the first double century by an England women's player in the Ashes Test in June

She has not played a T20 for England since January 2022, having been dropped for more attacking batters, but reached her fifty from 25 balls and three figures from 52.

The 32-year-old right-hander played brilliantly through the off side, including striking four fours in succession off debutant seamer Cassidy McCarthy, while also hitting off-spinner Bryony Smith over long-on for her two sixes.

After putting on 81 with Sophia Dunkley and exactly 100 with Sarah Bryce, who made 31 not out, Beaumont was finally caught off the penultimate ball at deep square leg by Joanne Gardner, who put down a straightforward chance to remove Beaumont in the same position earlier on.

"It is amazing," said Beaumont, who was congratulated by every Rockets player and given a standing ovation by the Cardiff crowd.

"I am not thinking about individual records when I'm out there, I am thinking about doing the best for the team. It was a good innings."

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by jenny, today at 17:31

    Brilliantly played Tammy, a joy to watch and listen to . On a different note the commentary was spoilt again by Aatif Nawaz talking twaddle and getting over excited by every ball

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 17:28

    There are certain players who stoke my interest in this competition and Beaumont is certainly one of them. She ought to be a shoo-in for limited overs international squad. Did she have a rep as a low scorer in the recent past? Great entertainment today.

  • Comment posted by martyn, today at 17:25

    So should be in England team at every format a think her best is only 2nd t nat sciver brunt? Can play both aggressive and classic too a top standard

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 17:24

    She’s not good enough to play T20s for England, apparently.

  • Comment posted by Kudamm62, today at 17:21

    I was privileged to see her double century and wish I could have seen her innings live today. Such a powerful player. Naysayers will always loathe this competition but I hope some will be eating their words today. The women's 100 competition rocks!!!

  • Comment posted by nigelg, today at 17:06

    I would love to see two mixed teams at the end of the competition as some of these girls would fare well against the blokes and it would be great fun.

    • Reply posted by tripconn, today at 17:13

      tripconn replied:
      mixed cricket is awesome, most amateur leagues are mixed and last i heard there's a drive to one day have professional mixed sides,

  • Comment posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 17:06

    Great knock - she's been great for so long now

  • Comment posted by MrApples, today at 17:05

    Lovely knock.

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 16:59

    Brilliant Tamz! Silenced a lot of her doubters this summer

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 17:18

      Trentatre replied:
      Yes, it seemed an odd decision when they left her out of (IIRC) the England T20 squad, supposedly for not scoring fast enough. Her recent form has made a mockery of that decision, with this century the icing on the cake

  • Comment posted by Diddy, today at 16:58

    Terrific effort. Keep leading and setting the standards that others have to follow and live up to. Women’s cricket is on the up and long may it continue. Truly entertaining.

  • Comment posted by Lyndhurst, today at 16:55

    Well done, Tammy!

  • Comment posted by Lyndhurst, today at 16:54

