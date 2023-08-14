Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Arlene Kelly (left) and Georgina Dempsey (right) combined to take seven Dutch wickets in Amstelveen

First (of three) T20 internationals, Amstelveen Netherlands 92-9 (20 overs): Rijke 38*; Kelly 5-12, Dempsey 2-13 Ireland 96-0 (13.1 overs): Hunter 49*, Lewis 43* Ireland won by 10 wickets Scorecard external-link (external site)

Ireland earned a thumping 10-wicket win over the Netherlands in the T20 series opener in Amstelveen as Arlene Kelly produced bowling figures of 5-12.

Kelly dismissed Dutch top scorer Robine Rijke for 38 with Phebe Molkenboer (23) and Caroline de Lange (13) the other home batters to reach double figures.

The visitors reached their target in only 13.1 overs with openers Amy Hunter (49) and Gaby Lewis (43) both unbeaten.

The sides will meet again at the same venue on Wednesday and Thursday.

Georgina Dempsey also took two Dutch wickets as she bowled top order batter Babette de Leede for three before dismissing Frederique Overdijk for a duck.

In all, the Dutch suffered four ducks which included Orla Prendergast and Ava Canning's dismissals of Heather Siegers and Iris Zwilling.